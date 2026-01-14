Rebisi Monarch Installs 14 New Chiefs

The Monarch of Rebisi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Eze (Barr.) Uchechukwu Isaiah-Elikwu, who is also the Chairman, Port Harcourt Local Government Area Council of Traditional Rulers, has installed 14 new chiefs to help in administrative issues.

His Majesty, Eze Epara Rebisi XII installed the chiefs on Friday 9th January 2026 at Obiri Okani Ru Rebisi.

The new chiefs and their titles include:

Some of the new chiefs

Ephraim Nyebuchi Etitinwo-Eze Ikwu Ohna Orolozu who comes from Oro Etitinwo family in Olozu community, Rebisi Kingdom and described as a highly respected environmental health professional, with decades of experience in environmental health administration and public service, retiring as a Director in the Ministry of Environment. Mr. Temple Onu Boms-Eze Mgbadai Orolozu from orolozu Elekahia who is said to be a distinguished business administrator, oil and gas professional who has built a notable career within the Nigerian oil and gas sector. He worked with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Crude Oil Marketing Division and later served as a consultant to the corporation. Chikwele Henry Wechie-Eze Igwugwu Ora Worukwo who is from Wechie family of Ihunwo-Orogbu Ora Worukwo community in Rebisi. Wechie is described as an accomplished entrepreneur with deep roots in Ora Worukwo. He holds a Ph.D in Public Administration and several other university degrees, Mr. Dalington Ogoloma – Eze Ikeani-Ogoloma Worukwo from Ogoloma family, Obasiolu, Worukwo in Rebisi Port Harcourt. He is described as a seasoned public administrator who has dedicated 35 years of meritorious service to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and retired as Head of Central Transportation, NNPC-PHRC Ltd, Alesa Eleme. Mr. Emmanuel Nti Woji – Eze Rumuwoji, Abali from Orlu family of Rumuwoji described as a highly respected community elder, skilled civil building practitioner, and peace advocate. Woji is said to have provided extensive service in community leadership and trade organisations and served Woji in various leadership capacities. Prince Ejike Akubo – Eze Oko-Tube, Ogbum who hails from Oro Akugbo, Rumu Chukwuoka, Orogbum in Rebisi Kingdom. He is described as a professional caterer widely known for his industrious spirit, reliability and strong ethical values. His reputation for truthfulness and integrity is said to be highly regarded. Chris Nwolumati Ogbondah – Eze Enwa Rebisi Gbaganunba 1 from Ogbonda family in Oro Ede, Rumusele in Oro Orogbum community Rebisi Kingdom is a distinguished scholar and a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Communication and Media, University of Northern Iowa, USA. He has won a number of awards and published some notable textbooks. Wilson Ogbonda Amodi, Ph.D. – Eze Dikene Rumuobiekwe Ogbom from Rumuobiekwe family of Rumusele, Orogbum community, Rebisi Kingdom. He is described as a seasoned engineer and accomplished management expert. Amadi holds a Ph.D in project management and is credited with proficiency of technical, managerial, and leadership experience in community affairs. Mr. Victor Ikechi Chinda – Eze Amadi Wonfua Ezimgbu from Oro Ikwunga – Egwere in Oromeruzimgbu, Rebisi is described as a respected professional and community figure whose leadership and social commitment to service are outstanding within local & social circles. He is currently the councillor representing Ward 1 in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area. Anebom Justus Nyeche – Eze Imeni Ezimgbu who is from Oromeruezimgbu, Rebisi. Born in 1945, Nyeche is described as a seasoned plant operator, hotelier, who has built a reputation for hardwork, reliability and excellence in operations and hospitality services. Chukwudi Chizi Jumbo – Eze Ochialiri Oroada from Jumbo family of Oroada Community in Rebisi. He is a respected businessman and community leader who has built a reputation for integrity, diligence and enterprise, contributing greatly to local economic activity and community cohesion. Prof. Kingsley Gbeke Kalagbor – Eze Kpadisim Eli Orochirifrom Amadi-Kalagbor family of Orochiri in Rebisi Kingdom. Kalagbor is eulogized for being a distinguished Professor of Public Finance, an accomplished public administrator, and a seasoned academic who holds several academic qualifications and degrees. Mr. Azunwena Nkwelem Chuku – Eze Chuku-Olunda from Orochiri Community, Rebisi Kingdom is an entrepreneur, business executive, strategic management professional with over two decades of senior management and administrative experience, spanning education, ICT, oil and others. He holds B.Sc. in Business Administration and Barr. (Barr.) Ichechime Cecil Wordu hails from Ogbonna Ozunyeowe House of Enyo Kalagbor, Orochiri Community. He is a distinguished legal practitioner who holds LL.B in Law and a Barrister-at-Law (B.L) qualification.

According to his brief profile, he has established himself with a reputation for integrity, professionalism and community oriented advocacy.

Briefing the press after the installation ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, Eze Worgu Okabie, charged the newly installed chiefs to support the Kingdom, His Majesty, and promote peace in Rebisi Kingdom.