President Tinubu Again Intervenes

President Bola Tinubu has once again intervened in the lingering political crisis between Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to credible sources, the President summoned Wike for a crucial meeting abroad over the renewed face-off, which has reignited tensions in the oil-rich state.

According to report, a top presidential source disclosed on Saturday that the meeting is expected to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Tinubu will be heading after a brief stay in France.

“The President must see the danger in what Wike is doing. I am aware he has summoned him to a meeting in Dubai. Barring any last-minute change, they are expected to meet abroad. Wike cannot impeach Fubara; the President will call him to order,” the source said.

The source added that Wike’s recent actions constituted an affront to the President and could potentially trigger unrest in the Niger Delta.

“If you say you want to sack the first Ijaw man to be governor, are you not sending the Ijaw people back to the creeks? That will have attendant effects on the economy, and the President will not allow that to happen,” he warned.

According to reports, tension heightened on Thursday after 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, initiated fresh impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

The impeachment notice, read by Majority Leader, Major Jack, during plenary presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, contained seven allegations of gross misconduct against the governor.

These include the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, and refusal to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on legislative financial autonomy.

Deputy Governor Odu was accused of “reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds” and “obstructing the Assembly from performing its duties.”

Speaker Amaewhule described the impeachment move as “good and in the interest of Rivers State,” accusing Fubara of undermining the Assembly by failing to present the 2026 budget.

The latest move mirrors the earlier impeachment crisis that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers in March 2025.

Despite Tinubu’s earlier mediation, the fragile peace between Wike and Fubara collapsed just months after the end of the six-month emergency rule.

Wike accused Fubara of reneging on their post-truce agreements, while Fubara fired subtle jabs at his predecessor.

The rift has since deepened, with Wike vowing that Fubara would not secure a second term, even after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A senior aide to the President told reporters that Tinubu was aware of the escalating situation but declined to confirm any planned meeting with Wike.

“Only Wike or his aides can say if there is any scheduled meeting between him and the President,” the official said.

However, a senior APC official confirmed that national leaders of the party planned to meet Tinubu when he returns to Nigeria to discuss the growing discontent over Wike’s conduct.

“Some of our leaders believe Wike should have respected the President and the party because Fubara is now one of our governors,” the official said. “Even if he won’t get a second term, he should be allowed to complete his tenure.”

Another member of the APC National Working Committee described Wike’s actions as “a show of disregard for the President, the APC, and national interest.”

“For a minister to instigate actions that could lead to insecurity and a breakdown of law and order shows a lack of respect for the President,” the official said.

He added that Wike’s public outbursts and frequent political tours were “projecting the President as weak.”

An ally of the minister, who spoke anonymously, denied that Wike had any hand in the impeachment plot.

“People accusing the minister of disrespecting the President are mischievous. Wike is the number one supporter of Mr President,” she said.

Former Rivers East senator, Andrew Uchendu, described the crisis as an embarrassment to the people of Rivers State, calling for an all-inclusive dialogue to end the feud.

“Mr President should step in and call the parties to order,” Uchendu said.

Also commenting, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, said prayers and fasting might be the only thing that could save Fubara from impeachment.

“I’m not a prophet, but so many prayers and fasting will be the only thing that can save Fubara in this one,” Fayose said on Channels Television’s Politics .

He urged Fubara to be more conciliatory, saying, Ingratitude and being ungrateful will create so much headache for anyone.

The emergency rule in Rivers State was a saving grace for Fubara because once you are impeached, that’s the end.”

Meanwhile, Wike, during a “Thank-You” visit to Andoni Local Government Area on Friday, called for unity among political leaders in Rivers State.

He said the state had moved beyond partisan politics into what he described as a “Rainbow Coalition” under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We don’t have a party in Rivers State. What we have is the Rainbow Coalition under the Renewed Hope Family,” Wike declared. “I want all of you to continue to play that role you played in 2023 by making sure we continue to support Tinubu. There’s no negotiation about that,” he added, Wike returned to Abuja on Sunday.