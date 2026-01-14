Why We Moved Against Fubara – Lawmakers

…Fubara Opens Ups

The Rivers State House of Assembly, RSHA has given reasons for the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Major Jack, said the decision to impeach the governor and his deputy was based on their alleged persistent violation of the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Jack made the allegation during plenary on Thursday while presenting the report detailing acts of misconduct against the governor.

According to him, Governor Fubara and his deputy had repeatedly disregarded the resolutions reached during reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring stability in the state.

He accused the two leaders of running the affairs of government without commitment to transparency and good governance.

“The governor and his deputy have continued to act in a manner that undermines democratic principles and accountability,” Jack said.

He further alleged that the peace deals facilitated by President Tinubu were breached on several occasions, including agreements reached during reconciliation meetings held in December 2023 and another in 2025.

Jack insisted that the continued failure of the governor and his deputy to honour the terms of the peace accord necessitated the impeachment process currently before the Assembly.

Below are the 8 allegations against Fubara:

Reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds Unconstitutional misappropriation of public funds Hindering the Rivers state house of assembly from performing its constitutional duties Illegal appointments of persons without allowing for screening by the house of assembly as provided by the constitution Seizure of salaries and funds meant for assembly members Seizure of salaries of the clerk of the Rivers state house of assembly, Emeka Amadi Refusal to implement provisions of the constitution on financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary Withholding of funds meant for the running of the Rivers house of assembly service commission and hindering its activities.

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called for calm amid the impeachment move against him and his Deputy, Ngọzi Odu.

Governor Fubara spoke on Sunday during a church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at St Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Mr Fubara, in his first public appearance since the fresh impeachment plot, urged Rivers residents to remain calm in the face of the threats by the state lawmakers.

The governor assured that everything would be fine in the south-southern state.

“I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God. So, I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for this dear state, and we’ll get it by the special grace of God,” he said.

He explained that his decision to remain silent in the face of the political crisis was deliberate, adding that he draws strength from his faith in God.

Mr Fubara spoke about a comment he made a few days ago that “dogs bark when they do not understand”.

“I said something that dogs bark when they don’t understand.

“Now, see, a lot of you don’t understand, and that’s the reason why I don’t shout, I don’t complain. I know what I have. I know that I have who is supreme, and that’s God,” he said.

This is the third attempt by the Rivers assembly to impeach Mr Fubara since he became the governor of the state in 2023 amid a feud between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The assembly first initiated an impeachment proceeding against Mr Fubara in October 2023 over allegations of gross misconduct.

However, the impeachment process was dropped shortly after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political rift between Messrs Fubara and Wike at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In December of that year, the lawmaker officially withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara following a peace deal signed by Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The peace deal later broke down with the Rivers Assembly stripping Governor Fubara of the power to appoint caretaker committees for local government councils.

In March 2025, the assembly, for the second time, began an impeachment process against Governor Fubara and his Deputy, Mrs Odu, after serving a notice of alleged misconduct against them.

While the process was ongoing, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on 18 March 2025 and suspended all elected officials in the state, including the governor, for six months.

Mr Fubara only returned to the office in September of that year, after the president declared an end to the emergency rule following a second peace deal brokered in June between Messrs. Fubara and Wike, alongside their supporters.

The second peace deal recently broke down with Mr Wike accusing the governor of reneging on the terms of the latest agreement in the peace deal brokered by the president. Mr Fubara recently defected from the PDP to the APC, apparently in the hope of receiving political protection from the ruling party.