Odili Threatens Legal Action Over Fake Statement On Social Media

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has formally disowned a viral social media publication claiming he issued a scathing response to Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, describing the material as false, malicious and deliberately designed to embarrass him.

In a strongly worded disclaimer issued through his media adviser, Dr. Emma Okah, Odili said he neither authored nor authorised any document titled “Peter Odili replies Wike in the language he understands,” which has been circulating widely across social and online media platforms.

The statement clarified that the piece was written by one Sotony e Ijuye-Dagogo, also known as Ijuye Telescopic, who had already publicly admitted that Odili never wrote the material and did not grant any interview for it. Despite this admission, the publication has continued to be recycled across media outlets, giving the false impression that it represents Odili’s views.

Odili’s camp said the author himself had described the article as a dream sequence in a 2025 Facebook post, stating that he “woke up from a harmattan-induced sleep” and realized the supposed Odili reply to Wike was imaginary. Yet the same piece is now being presented as a real political statement.

The former governor warned that the continued circulation of the document amounts to deliberate misrepresentation and false attribution. He stressed that at no time did he issue any comment attacking Wike or responding to developments in Rivers State politics.

According to the disclaimer, Odili supports the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara but has chosen not to make any public statements about the political tensions in the state or about any individual involved.

Those behind the circulation of the fake statement have now been given a final warning to withdraw and retract it immediately or face legal action without further notice. The development adds a new layer to the heated political environment in Rivers State, where social media has increasingly become a battleground for disinformation, anonymous political messaging and proxy warfare between rival camps.