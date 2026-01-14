Gov Fubara Wife Assures Of RSG Commitment To Citizen’s Welfare

Wife of the Rivers State Governor Lady Valerie Fubara has stated that the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to inclusive governance, social responsibility and welfare of citizens.

Lady Fubara disclosed this while hosting the first humanitarian Outreach/ Family and Community Day organized under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as part of activities to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Rivers State. The event held at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

The wife of the Rivers State Governor, who is also the founder of Valerie Simple Life Initiative, said the outreach stands as a solemn tribute and compassionate gesture designed to keep alive the memory of our shared history, while strengthening the sacred bond between government and the Legionnaires and their families.

She commended the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the armed forces whose steadfast devotion has preserved the peace unity and territorial integrity of Nigeria, adding that the Rivers State Government will continue to support the veterans and their families through policies programs that uphold dignity, well-being and sustainable livelihood.

” Across the length and breathe of our Armed Forces continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment in safeguarding lives, property and securing critical national assets.” Dignitaries that attended the event includes, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Prof Ngozi Nma Ordu, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Roseline Apawari-Uranta, Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr Mrs Inyingi Brown, Prof Roseline Konya among others. Lady Fubara led the participating women in aerobics sessions to enhance their physical wellness, while the programme also featured games, cultural performances and presentation of gifts to the veterans and widows of fallen heroes.