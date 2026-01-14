Gov Fubara Calls For Peace Amid Political Tension In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged residents of the state to remain calm and trust in God, declaring that his leadership is anchored on faith and a commitment to peace despite the prevailing political climate.

Speaking at a special Inter-Denominational Church Service held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, the Governor said his calm disposition should not be misconstrued as weakness.

“Let me say it clearly, silence is not weakness,” Fubara said. “I don’t shout and I don’t complain because I know what I have. I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God.”

Reiterating remarks made during his New Year address, the Governor explained that many critics misunderstand his composure because they do not understand the source of his strength.

“When we were marking the New Year dinner, I said something—that dogs bark when they don’t understand,” he stated. “A lot of people don’t understand, and that is why they think I should be shouting or complaining.”

Governor Fubara stressed that the central objective of his administration is the preservation of peace in Rivers State, assuring citizens that his government remains focused and unshaken.

“I want everyone to be relaxed,” he said. “What is important is peace for this dear state, and we will get it by the special name and grace of God.”

Also speaking, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, called on citizens to reflect on the legacy they intend to leave behind, noting that history ultimately judges leaders and individuals by their actions.

“At the end of the day, we are only remembered by what we have done,” Prof. Odu said. “Let our conduct, our words and our relationships reflect peace, not division.”

She paid tribute to fallen heroes and veterans, adding, “We are grateful for the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for this nation. Their courage and service must continue to inspire us.”

Prof. Odu described prayer as the backbone of the present administration, saying, “It is prayer that has sustained this government, and we ask our people to continue to uphold the Governor, the administration and the state in prayers.”

In his sermon, the Most Reverend Blessing Enyindah, Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province and Bishop of the Ikwerre Diocese, urged leaders and citizens to pursue actions that would leave lasting positive memories.

“Life is a one-time opportunity,” the Archbishop said. “What we do with it determines how we will be remembered.”

Commending Governor Fubara for his consistent support for the military, Archbishop Enyindah added, “The fallen heroes are like saints and missionaries who gave their lives for a higher cause. Their sacrifice must never be forgotten.”

He challenged stakeholders in the state to reflect deeply, asking, “When history is written, will we be remembered as people who promoted peace and development, or as those who instigated crisis?” The service featured intercessory prayers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, veterans and families of fallen heroes, as well as prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State Executive Council, and for sustained peace and development in Rivers State and Nigeria.