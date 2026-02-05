Wike Vows Resistance Over Alleged Denial Of State Facilities

By Ken Asinobi

…As Rivers Elders, Lawmakers, Others Unite Under Renewed Hope

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has vowed to resist what he described as an alleged attempt to deny members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to state-owned facilities in Rivers State.

Wike spoke on Friday at the inauguration of the Rivers State chapter of the movement, held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt. The event drew a large crowd of political leaders, elders, lawmakers and supporters from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Wike said Rivers people have equal rights to use public facilities and should not be intimidated or excluded for political reasons.

He stressed that the Renewed Hope movement was not in conflict with anyone but would not accept actions aimed at suppressing its activities.

“We are Rivers people, and nobody can deny us access to state facilities,” Wike said. “We are not fighting anyone, but we will always speak the truth. Leadership comes with resistance, and we are ready to stand firm.”

He described the inauguration as a bold and unprecedented step in Nigerian politics, noting that Rivers State had once again taken the lead by setting up a strong, grassroots-based structure to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Wike praised members of the movement for their commitment and sacrifices, saying they had shown genuine support through action, not words.

He revealed that coordinators across the 23 local government areas contributed funds, provided vehicles, and worked with limited resources to build the structure.

“You don’t need billions to succeed,” he said. “What you need is dedication, and you have shown it.”

The former governor also announced that the movement would support agreed candidates in the February 21, 2026 by-elections, regardless of party affiliation.

According to him, members of the coalition must stand by the collective decision to ensure unity and success.

In his goodwill message, the Leader of the Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, said the elders were united across party lines in support of the Renewed Hope agenda. He recalled that aligning with the larger political family in 2023 was a bold decision taken at a time of uncertainty.

“Many people were not sure how it would turn out, but your vision made you see the future clearly,” Alabraba said, adding that the elders were committed to taking the achievements of the current administration to the grassroots and working for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. O.K. Chinda, said lawmakers from Rivers State, cutting across party lines, were united in support of the President.

He described the political cooperation in the state as unprecedented and beneficial to Rivers people.

Chinda said Rivers State had received numerous federal appointments and projects and assured that the state would reciprocate the President’s support with loyalty and partnership.

Similarly, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, said all members of the Assembly stood firmly behind the Renewed Hope agenda.

He said lawmakers were already engaging their constituents and had received positive feedback across the state.

On behalf of federal government appointees from Rivers State, Senator George Thompson Sekibo disclosed that no fewer than 45 Rivers indigenes had been appointed into federal positions under the current administration.

He also listed key projects being executed in the state, including the Bodo–Bonny Road and sections of the East–West Road.

Leaders of political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), local government chairmen, and the leadership of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, all pledged full support for grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027.

Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Amb. Desmond Akawor, said the movement was driven by belief, sacrifice and faith in leadership. He thanked Wike for his support, including the provision of logistics and buses to aid mobilisation across the state.

The event ended with a strong show of unity, as elders, lawmakers and political leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda and continued political engagement in Rivers State.