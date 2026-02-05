Comprehensive Borokiri Old Boys Hold 2026 Lecture, Stress Quality Education

The Old Boys Association of Government Comprehensive Secondary School (GCSS), Borokiri, under the aegis of the Comprehensive Old Boys Association (COBA), has held its 2026 Annual Legacy Lecture at the school auditorium in Port Harcourt.

Delivering the lecture titled “The Future of GCSS Borokiri and Comprehensive Education for the Future,” guest speaker, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, stressed that quality education begins with teachers simplifying lessons to sustain students’ interest. He described teachers as nation builders and urged them to remain open and effective in imparting knowledge to young minds.

Prof. Ajienka, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and member of the 17th Governing Council of Rivers State University, emphasized that making subjects unnecessarily difficult discourages learning.

Earlier, COBA President-General, Sir Idaimofaka Richard-Koko, said the lecture was organised to reconnect old students with their roots and inspire current students to take their studies seriously, noting that GCSS Borokiri remains one of the leading secondary schools in the state.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Okey Benjamin Wali (SAN), urged successful alumni to give back to their alma mater, describing true leadership as loyalty to one’s roots. He also advised arts students to pay attention to science subjects and embrace diligence.

Chairman of the 2026 Planning Committee, Prof. Godly Otto, said the lecture was part of efforts to build human capital, beginning from GCSS Borokiri, while Committee Secretary, John Adegbesan, commended the school’s management and teachers for maintaining high standards. If you want it even tighter (news brief style) or with a stronger lead, say the word.