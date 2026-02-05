RSG Powers 2026 “Farm To Future” Agribusiness Programme To Boost Youth Employment, Food Security

The Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture has launched the 2026 Farm to Future Agribusiness Project, a comprehensive training and empowerment scheme aimed at transforming agriculture into a profitable business venture for youths across the state.

The programme, which runs from January 19 to 29, 2026, focuses on practical skills in piggery, poultry production, fish farming and crop cultivation to drive food security and economic growth.

Flagging off the initiative, the Rivers State Governor charged residents to embrace agriculture not as a last resort but as a strategic pathway to prosperity and wealth creation.

He described the sector as a major engine for job creation and sustainable development, stressing that the state government is committed to repositioning agriculture as a modern and profitable enterprise.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Victor Kii, said the Farm to Future project was designed to bridge the unemployment gap by equipping young people with hands-on skills in agribusiness value chains.

According to him, participants were trained in livestock management including piggery and poultry, modern fishing techniques, and improved plant production methods to ensure high yields and market readiness.

Kii explained that the programme aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agricultural Initiative, championed nationwide by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, with strong emphasis on capacity building, entrepreneurship and food sufficiency.

He noted that Rivers State’s version places special focus on turning trainees into self-reliant agribusiness owners capable of contributing meaningfully to the state’s economy.

At the end of the training, participants received certificates and expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity, pledging to apply the knowledge gained in establishing their own farms and agribusiness ventures. They described the programme as timely and impactful, saying it has positioned them to create jobs, increase food production and build sustainable livelihoods across Rivers State.