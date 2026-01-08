O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Celebrates Senior Citizens, Launches New Support Initiative

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to the care and dignity of senior citizens with a New Year celebration held on Thursday January 1, 2026, at the Chapel of God Christian Center, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said the gathering was more than a New Year party, describing it as an annual tradition that reflects the Foundation’s core values of compassion, respect and sustained care for the elderly.

She explained that the celebration was organized in honour of senior citizens under the lifelong care of the Aged Munibates Foundation, noting that old age should be seen as a crown of honour, not a burden to be managed.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs recalled that the Foundation was established in 2012 in honour of her late husband, High Chief Dr. Abiye Munibates, with a strong belief that compassion must be practical and continuous.

This belief, she said, led to the creation of the Foundation’s flagship initiative, the Care for Life Programme.

According to her, the programme was designed to respond to the challenges faced by many elderly people who, after years of service to society, find themselves dealing with illness, hunger, loneliness and lack of daily care.

Through Care for Life, the Foundation provides regular medical attention, trained caregivers, food, daily living support and emotional companionship.

She revealed that over 600 senior citizens have benefited from consistent care over the years, with many now enjoying better health, regular meals and renewed social interaction.

She also highlighted the recreational centre for the elderly in Abonnema as a symbol of the Foundation’s belief that ageing should come with community, not abandonment.

As part of activities marking the new year, Dr. Lulu-Briggs announced the launch of a new initiative, the Adopt a Senior Citizen Programme.

The programme encourages individuals, families and organisations to support at least one elderly person through a monthly donation of up to ₦50,000, which the Foundation will complement with recreational and welfare services.

She urged Nigerians to think beyond one-off donations and consider sustained support for elderly people in their families and communities, stressing that consistent care makes lasting impact.

Speaking on behalf of the Nyemoni Awo-Ogbo Society of Abonnem, Mr. Taribo Theophilus praised the strong link between the society and the late Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, noting that the foundation has remained strong even after the founder’s death.

He expressed joy at seeing elderly people from different Kalabari communities and reconnecting with old acquaintances.

He thanked the foundation for caring for senior citizens and encouraged families to continue supporting and remembering their elders.

In their goodwill message at the event, the Medical Volunteers appreciated the Foundation for its strong support to elderly beneficiaries, especially in providing regular medical care and hospital treatment when needed.

Dr. Nweke Vincent who spoke on their behalf explained that volunteers visit beneficiaries every month to give medications and monitor their health.

He thanked the Foundation’s leadership for promptly approving medical needs and caring fully for the elderly. He wished everyone good health, peace, and prosperity in the new year.

Mr. Ike Thomas Amadi on behalf of the Old Port Harcourt City Association of Friends thanked the Foundation for inviting the association and said it was their second time attending the programme, having earlier participated in Abonnema.

Amadi noted that Old Port Harcourt also has many senior citizens who deserve care and attention.

He praised the Foundation for making elderly people happy, describing the sight of senior citizens dancing with joy as inspiring. He prayed for continued strength and success for the organisers. The celebration, which also featured a goodwill message from the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), ended on a joyful note with the presentation of assorted food items to the senior citizens, amid singing and dancing that added colour and excitement to the occasion.