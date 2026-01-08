Uncategorized

Rivers Police Command Arrests Murder Suspects, Recovers Deceased’s Remains

R/S Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole

The Rivers State Police Command has made significant progress in the investigation into the disappearance of Sampson Worianime, who was reported missing on November 11, 2025, after accompanying his Community Youth from Ogbogbo Community in Okrika to measure land at their old settlement.

Following a distressing petition by the victim’s mother, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) launched an investigation, leveraging intelligence led Policing, leading to the arrest of two suspects, including one Igwe Alex ‘m’ 26yrs old the CSO of Aleto-Eleme Community and John Mikel ‘m’ 24 yrs old all of Aleto Eleme.

During a preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to abducting two youths from Okrika; including the victim, one escaped, while Worianime was killed by the suspects and his body dumped into a nearby river.

The suspects led Police Operatives to the location where the corpse was buried, and the remains of the deceased victim were recovered from a shallow grave. The suspects are currently in Police custody, cooperating with team of investigators. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has directed a thorough investigation to ensure that all perpetrators of this heinous crime are made to face the full wrath of the law. The Command assures the public of its commitment to justice and urges citizens to provide any information that may aid the ongoing investigation.

