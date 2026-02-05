RSU 44th Matriculation: MeetonBari, Others Share Dreams, Hopes, Ambitions

By Ken Asinobi

The 44th Matriculation Ceremony of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, was more than a formal academic rite—it was a celebration of legacy, ambition and hope.

Held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the colourful ceremony brought together thousands of fresh students beautifully adored in their matriculation gowns, officially ushering them into university life.

Adding special significance to the day was the coincidence with the 51st birthday of Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Visitor to the University.

As the institution marked another milestone in its history, the atmosphere was charged with excitement, gratitude and high expectations for the future.

Among the new intakes were three matriculants whose stories reflect the diverse dreams and motivations shaping the next generation of scholars at RSU.

Miss MeetonBari Jerry-Needam

For Miss MeetonBari Jerry-Needam, the day carried deep personal meaning. Admitted to study Media and Communications Studies, she described her matriculation as a moment of pride and fulfilment.

Beyond gaining admission and excelling in her JAMB examination, MeetonBari is walking a familiar path—one first taken by her father, the legendary Publisher of National Network newspaper , Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam.

“This is the same university my father attended and the same course he studied,” she said with emotion. “Following in his footsteps means a lot to me.”

Inspired by her father’s life and career, she sees her admission not just as an academic achievement, but as a continuation of a family legacy.

Determined and focused, she hopes to build on that foundation and carve her own success story in the media world.

Master Daniel Okogbule

Daniel Okogbule (m)

Similarly filled with joy was Master Daniel Okogbule, a Development Communication student in the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

For him, the journey to RSU was smooth and rewarding, having gained admission after writing JAMB just once.

“Today, I am officially a full-time undergraduate, and I thank God for this great opportunity,” Daniel said, beaming with confidence.

Though still exploring his future path, he dreams big—balancing a passion for football with a strong interest in journalism and media practice.

With his eyes on both education and opportunity, Daniel believes RSU will provide the platform to develop his talents and make meaningful contributions to society.

Miss Desire Ogaluzo Agi

Miss Desire Ogaluzo Agi

At just 17 years old, Miss Desire Ogaluzo Agi’s excitement was unmistakable. An indigene of Ogbogu community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Desire gained admission to study Human Anatomy, a course she described as her true calling.

“I feel great and wonderful,” she said, grateful for an opportunity many aspire to but never receive.

Driven by a strong curiosity about the human body, Desire dreams of becoming an anatomist.

She credits her parents as her role models and is determined to excel academically and graduate with flying colours, making them proud.

As Rivers State University continues to shape minds and mould futures, the stories of Meeton-Bari, Daniel and Desire reflect the spirit of the institution—where legacy meets innovation, dreams find direction, and young Nigerians are prepared to make their mark.

The 44th matriculation ceremony was not just the beginning of an academic journey, but the start of many stories waiting to be written.