Dr. Adaeze Oreh Bags Niger Delta Distinguished Personality Award, Caps Stellar Year of Health Leadership Honours

By Jerry Needam

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has been honoured with the Niger Delta Distinguished Personality Award at the 9th Egbema Youth Summit (EYS) 2025, held in Okwuzi-Egbema, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State. The award recognises her exemplary service, transformative leadership, and far-reaching contributions to the development of the state’s health sector.

The honour was conferred during the 11th Anniversary celebration of the Egbema Massive Movement (EMM). While presenting the award, Prof. Jason Osai commended Dr. Oreh’s visionary leadership at the Rivers State Ministry of Health, highlighting the innovative reforms and people-centred initiatives that have strengthened healthcare delivery across both urban and rural communities.

A Year of Major Accolades: Dr. Oreh’s exceptional performance in office throughout 2025 has earned her several prestigious recognitions at national and international levels, underscoring her growing influence in public health leadership:

National Network Newspaper Best Commissioner Award (2025): Presented by the management of National Network Newspaper during the newspaper’s 21st anniversary in recognition of her outstanding leadership, effective public service delivery, and compassionate governance, the award affirms her professional excellence and national prominence as a Health Commissioner.

South-South Zonal Champion in Primary Healthcare Leadership (2025): Under her stewardship, Rivers State once again emerged as South-South Zonal Champion at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Awards, marking the state’s third consecutive year of top performance in national primary healthcare rankings.

Global Top 50 in Philanthropy & Social Impact (MIPAD 2025):

Dr. Oreh was listed among the Global Top 50 honourees at the MIPAD Awards ceremony in New York, recognising Africans and global allies making significant contributions to equity, social impact, and transformative change.

DMOMA Award – Most Impactful Health Policy Advocate (2025): She received the DMOMA Award for her leadership in shaping inclusive health policies, strengthening health systems, and championing equitable access to quality healthcare.

THISDAY Style Power 50 (2025): Dr. Oreh was also named among Nigeria’s Power 50 women, celebrating her influence and excellence beyond the health sector.

The Egbema Youth Summit featured leadership lectures, panel discussions, cultural performances, and empowerment initiatives aimed at promoting community development and youth engagement.

The award ceremony was led by Ambassador I. E. Kelly Rufus, Leader and Convener of the Egbema Massive Movement, and attracted notable personalities, traditional rulers, and community leaders from across the region.

Dr. Oreh’s leadership continues to steer Rivers State toward improved healthcare access, stronger primary healthcare systems, and people-centred service delivery—hallmarks of a Commissioner whose impact has been widely acknowledged at local, national, and global levels.