Ogoni Youth Condemns Attempted Assassination Of HRM King Suanu Baridam; Demands Immediate Arrest Of Perpetrators

The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) unequivocally condemns the cowardly and reprehensible assassination attempt on the revered Monarch of Bangah Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Mene Suanu Baridam, which occurred on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

This brazen attack on a highly respected traditional ruler is not only an assault on the person of the King, but a direct attack on the soul, dignity, and peace of Ogoniland.

Reacting with deep anger and grave concern, the President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation, Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana, described the incident as unacceptable, provocative, and a dangerous descent into lawlessness, especially recalling that His Majesty had narrowly escaped a similar assassination attempt in the last quarter of 2025.

“We are alarmed and enraged that a monarch who has devoted his life to peace, development, and unity in Ogoni is now being hunted like prey.

This raises serious questions about where we are heading as a people. Do these attackers have no regard for the sacred stool of our ancestors? Have we lost all sense of values?”

Engr. Yamaabana, who also serves as Spokesman of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, warned that Ogoni youths will not tolerate the systematic targeting of our traditional institution under any guise.

The Ogoni Youth Federation demands immediate and decisive action from security agencies to unmask, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for this dastardly act without delay.

Failure to produce tangible results within 24 hours will compel Ogoni youths to peacefully mobilize and demand justice, as silence or delay will no longer be acceptable.

Furthermore, the Federation calls on the Rivers State Government and relevant security authorities to urgently strengthen the security architecture around His Royal Majesty, who has clearly become a target due to his rising national relevance and commitment to peace.

We remind the authorities that King Suanu Baridam was recently appointed Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Mediation Team, tasked with finding a lasting solution to the political crisis between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in Rivers State. Any harm to him is a direct threat to peace and stability in the state.

The Ogoni Youth Federation prays fervently for the safety, strength, and speedy recovery of His Majesty and warns that this matter must not be swept under the carpet. Enough is enough. Ogoni must not become a killing field. Justice must be served—swiftly and transparently.