Rivers PFN Chairman Condemns Political Unrest In Rivers, Calls For Church-Led Mobilisation

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State Chapter, Archbishop Minaibi Dagogo-Jack, has expressed deep concern over the escalating political tension and unrest in Rivers State, describing the situation as unacceptable and a departure from democratic norms.

Speaking on behalf of the PFN, Dagogo-Jack said the church had observed recent political developments in the state “with great dismay,” stressing that the level of discord and public agitation was unprecedented and troubling.

According to him, the time had come for the church and respected elders of the state to speak out firmly against actions that threaten peace and unity.

He criticised political rhetoric suggesting that Rivers State belonged to one individual, noting that the state had been dedicated to God and could not be appropriated by any single person or group.

Dagogo-Jack, who disclosed that he was a governorship candidate about two decades ago and had long experience in political leadership, recalled serving as leader of opposition political parties in Rivers State and the South-South region, as well as heading the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties in the zone. He noted that the political culture currently being witnessed differed significantly from what existed in the past.

Referring to the 2023 governorship election, he pointed out that the eventual winner secured about 302,000 votes out of approximately 3.5 million registered voters in the state.

He argued that this figure represented less than 10 percent of the electorate, raising questions about the silence of the remaining majority.

He also compared voting outcomes in Rivers State with those of Kogi State during the presidential election, observing that despite Rivers having more wards, Kogi delivered more votes to the President without generating similar levels of political tension.

Calling for restraint, Dagogo-Jack urged stakeholders to stop what he described as “unnecessary noise” and instead focus on inclusive engagement. He said the church was now determined to mobilise the large percentage of voters who had previously remained disengaged.

He further revealed that a significant portion of votes credited to politicians had come from members of Pentecostal churches, adding that the PFN would no longer remain passive.

He recalled that ahead of the 2023 elections, PFN introduced the “Operation Show Your PVC” initiative, encouraging members to register and actively participate in the electoral process. According to him, this mobilisation effort has been revived with renewed seriousness.

Dagogo-Jack also recounted his involvement in the 2006 National Population Census advocacy during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he represented PFN on a state committee advocating for accurate headcounts.

He noted that Rivers State’s population figures, which exceeded five million, contributed significantly to federal allocations enjoyed today, yet the church never claimed ownership of the state.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s political history, he recalled opposing the self-succession bid of the late General Sani Abacha, a stance that led to his abduction at the time. He said this sacrifice underscored his commitment to democracy and good governance.

Addressing the root causes of the current crisis, the PFN chairman identified what he described as a “spirit of indifference” among religious leaders who avoid engagement due to fear of political backlash, as well as a “spirit of ungratefulness” among political actors who turn against those who supported them.

He argued that both factors had contributed significantly to instability in the state.

On reports of an alleged political agreement involving President Bola Tinubu, Minister Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Dagogo-Jack expressed skepticism, stating that any genuine agreement should prioritise the interests of Rivers people rather than personal or factional gains.

He also criticised moves toward the impeachment of the governor, describing them as inappropriate given previous litigations, political settlements, and the state of emergency that had already addressed related issues.

He questioned the basis for the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, stating that no clear offense had been communicated to stakeholders.

Dagogo-Jack emphasised that the Christian community remained a major stakeholder in Rivers State and should not be sidelined in matters affecting governance and stability. He lamented that church leaders often learned of critical developments through media reports rather than direct engagement.

In his concluding remarks, the PFN chairman called for collective repentance, prayer, humility, and responsible leadership, noting that Rivers State is predominantly Christian and that the church has a moral obligation to speak truthfully and act decisively in the interest of peace. “We must call a spade a spade,” he said.