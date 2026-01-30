IAUE VC Engages Graduating Students, Promises Resolution Of Result Issues

By Jerry Needam

The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, met with graduating students of the institution to address concerns over errors and delays in the compilation and release of their academic results.

The meeting, held at the University auditorium, was attended by members of the university management and affected students.

The Registrar, Dr. Chinonye Abraham Ajie, in his opening remarks, thanked the students for honoring the invitation and thereafter invited the Vice-Chancellor to address them.

In his address, Prof. Onuchuku identified improper course registration by students as a major cause of challenges in result collation and compilation.

He emphasized that course registration is a critical academic process that must be taken seriously to avoid discrepancies in students’ records.

The Vice-Chancellor gave students the opportunity to air their grievances, assuring them that the university management would carefully examine all complaints raised and work towards resolving them.

One of the major solutions proposed was the prompt uploading of results to the University’s Results Management System (RMS), a suggestion that was warmly received by the students.

However, Prof. Onuchuku expressed concern over what he described as increasing laziness and negligence among some students, noting that many neglect their responsibilities and expect academic and administrative staff to handle essential processes on their behalf.

He cautioned against attempts to “cut corners” instead of following established academic procedures.

To further underscore his point, the Vice-Chancellor invited the Director of the Teaching Practice Unit, Professor Lawrence Ajoku, who narrated an incident involving a student who declined to participate in teaching practice and attempted to bypass the mandatory process.

Prof. Onuchuku stressed that the meeting was convened strictly to address issues affecting the results of graduating students.

He advised other students to ensure proper course registration and full compliance with academic requirements to avoid similar problems in the future.

He also warned against the spread of unverified information capable of damaging the image of the university.

He concluded by urging both students and staff to discharge their duties diligently in order to sustain a conducive learning environment.

In a related development, the Director of ICT, Professor Nathaniel Ojekudo, enlightened students on the procedures involved in result computation and reiterated the importance of accurate course registration.

He also spoke on a new Federal Government requirement for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which involves the uploading of students’ project work.

Additionally, he announced that a Research and Development Unit workshop for teaching staff would hold on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Postgraduate Hall. The meeting ended with renewed assurances from the university management of their commitment to resolving all outstanding issues affecting the results of graduating students.