RSG Poised To Turn Around Health Sector With Holistic Approach – Prof. Odu

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive overhaul of the State’s healthcare delivery system through an integrated and people-focused approach.

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, made this known on Tuesday, 20th January, 2026, during the commissioning of the revitalised Model Primary Health Care Centre and the flag-off of a two-day free medical outreach programme at Akabuka, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

Prof. Odu commended the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his strong political will and unwavering commitment to transforming the health sector, noting that the current administration has introduced a unique and comprehensive health package that integrates primary healthcare, secondary healthcare, and health insurance.

According to her, “We have never had a situation where primary healthcare, secondary healthcare, and a functional health insurance scheme are brought together as a total package for the benefit of the people.

This holistic approach is truly commendable.

The Deputy Governor explained that through the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, vulnerable groups including the elderly, pregnant women, and children under five, now have access to healthcare services free of charge.

“With this approach, it is amazing that people within the vulnerable groups can now access healthcare without financial barriers through the health insurance component, ably led by Dr. Vetty Agala, the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme. For this, our Governor truly deserves applause,” Prof. Odu stated.

She also lauded the Commissioner for Health Dr. Adaeze Oreh and the entire health team for their collaborative efforts, while appreciating the Akabuka community for taking ownership of the project by clearing the surroundings, describing the gesture as a clear demonstration of community engagement.

Prof. Odu, however, charged the community to safeguard the facility, stressing that the centre was once completely dilapidated and that the level of work carried out was equivalent to erecting a new structure.

“What the Government has put in place must be jealously protected. It is for your good and for the good of all of us. Security around the facility must be strengthened,” she cautioned.

In her address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, said the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board has shown strong commitment to expanding and improving the quality of healthcare services at the grassroots.

‎‎She noted that the revitalisation of Primary Health Care Centres under the Governor Fubara-led administration underscores the importance of strengthening the referral pathway, ensuring that patients with complicated conditions can be promptly referred to secondary and tertiary health facilities for advanced care.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Dawari George, called for the establishment of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model between the State Government and corporate organisations to support the construction and management of health centres across the State.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Chituru Adele, said the Board is committed to entrenching a culture of facility readiness, where health centres are not only presentable but fully functional to meet the healthcare needs of communities. It is worth recalling that the Model Primary Health Care Centre, Akabuka, was constructed over a decade ago but remained abandoned until the intervention of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration.