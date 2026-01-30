Prof. Odu Lauds Late King Dandeson Douglas Jaja As Distinguished Natural Ruler

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has described the late King Dandeson Douglas Jaja as a distinguished traditional ruler whose life and service contributed immensely to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Prof. Odu stated this on Wednesday, 21st January 2026, when she led members of the Rivers State Boundary Commission on a condolence visit to the residence of the late monarch in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission, noted that until his demise, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja was a Non-Ex-Officio member of the Commission, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District.

According to her, the late monarch actively participated in several meetings of the Commission and played an important advisory role.

“He actually participated with us in a couple of meetings. It was with great shock that we received the news of his passing.

We saw daddy as someone who was very strong, healthy and athletic,” Prof. Odu said.

She emphasized that the late king’s impact transcended his immediate community of Opobo, as he served Rivers State and Nigeria diligently in various capacities throughout his lifetime.

“He contributed not only to Opobo, not only to Rivers State, but to Nigeria as a nation. We all know the various positions he held until his passing.

For us as a Commission, we are really going to miss him greatly, especially at this time when his guidance was most needed,” she added.

Prof. Odu explained that the Commission relied heavily on the wisdom of traditional rulers like the late monarch to ensure that its responsibilities were carried out properly and conscientiously.

“We cannot question God. What has happened has happened. All we can do is to pull ourselves together.

That is why we are here to pray that the Holy Spirit will strengthen you, that God will turn your sadness into joy and clothe you with a garment of beauty,” she said.

She assured the family of the Commission’s continued support, noting that they would remain close throughout the burial arrangements and beyond.

Addressing the widow, Queen Prudence Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Prof. Odu said the visit was to commiserate with her and encourage her during the period of mourning.

“Please accept our condolences. Please be strong and put your hope in God. The God who watches over widows will never abandon you,” the Deputy Governor assured.

Responding, Queen Prudence described her late husband as a gentle, humble man who was deeply committed to the progress of Rivers State and Nigeria.

She expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor and members of the Boundary Commission for identifying with the family in their moment of grief.

“We are praying that his soul will rest in perfect peace. I thank you very much for coming to console me at this trying moment. Seeing you here has given me comfort.

God bless each and every one of you,” she said.‎She also offered prayers for the delegation, wishing them a long life and good health. Earlier, His Majesty King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke formally presented a letter of condolence from the Rivers State Boundary Commission to Queen Prudence on behalf of the Commission.