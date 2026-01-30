Namesakes Rally Behind Fubara as ‘Siminalayi’ Group Felicitates Governor at 51

A socio-cultural group made up of men and women bearing the name Siminalayi has formally felicitated with the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as he marks his 51st birthday on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The group, Siminalayi Namesake Forum (SNF), under the leadership of a young indigene of Opobo Kingdom, Siminalayi Brown, said the celebration was not just about sharing a name with the governor, but about identifying with his leadership style, humility and commitment to good governance in Rivers State.

Speaking during a symbolic solidarity gathering in Opobo Town on Monday, Brown described Governor Fubara as “a worthy bearer of the Siminalayi name,” whose rise to leadership has brought pride to Opobo Kingdom and inspiration to many young people across the state.

“We are proud that a son of Opobo Kingdom carries the name Siminalayi and is using it to write a positive chapter in the history of Rivers State.

“His calm leadership, focus on peace, and people-oriented governance reflect values we strongly believe in,” Brown said.

According to him, members of the forum have resolved to stand firmly behind the governor, offering moral support and advocacy for policies that promote unity, development and inclusiveness across Rivers State.

The group praised Governor Fubara for prioritising stability, dialogue and development since assuming office, noting that his leadership has helped ease political tensions while keeping governance on track.

In a goodwill message, the namesakes prayed for wisdom, good health and renewed strength for the governor as he continues to steer the affairs of the state.

“As he turns 51, we pray that Governor Siminalayi Fubara continues to lead with courage, humility and fairness. His success is our collective pride,” the statement read.

Governor Fubara, who hails from Opobo Kingdom, has continued to receive goodwill messages from individuals, groups and organisations within and outside the state as part of activities marking his birthday. The Siminalayi Namesakes Forum concluded by reaffirming its commitment to peace, unity and support for purposeful leadership in Rivers State.