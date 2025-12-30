Fubara Executes Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle, Names Green Attorney-General

By Jerry Needam

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has carried out a strategic cabinet reshuffle with the redeployment of Barrister Christopher Green as the new Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Barrister Green, who previously served as Commissioner for Sports, was reassigned to head the Ministry of Justice with immediate effect.

This development was confirmed in an official statement signed by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications.

According to the statement, the newly appointed Attorney-General will also continue to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Sports pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner, ensuring seamless administration and continuity in the sector.

The redeployment was approved at the last State Executive Council meeting for the year 2025, underscoring Governor Fubara’s commitment to strengthening governance, enhancing institutional effectiveness, and optimising service delivery across critical ministries.

The move reflects the Governor’s confidence in Barrister Green’s competence, versatility, and capacity to provide strong legal leadership while sustaining oversight in the sports sector during the transition period.

The strategic reshuffle aligns with the administration’s broader agenda of efficiency, accountability, and responsive governance in Rivers State.