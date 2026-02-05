Incomplete Registration Threatens Admission Of 3,900 Candidates – Prof. Zeb-Obipi

By Ken Asinobi

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has warned that no fewer than 3,900 candidates admitted into the university for the 2025/2026 academic session risk losing their admission over failure to complete required registration processes.

This warning was issued on Wednesday during the 44th Matriculation Ceremony of the institution held at its main campus in Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, although the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved the admission of 9,549 candidates out of the university’s quota of 11,715, only 8,448 candidates accepted the admission, while just 5,601 students completed fee payment and were formally matriculated.

He explained that the remaining 3,948 candidates, who either failed to accept their admission or did not pay their fees, face automatic forfeiture of their admission if they do not regularize their status before the commencement of first semester examinations.

“Any student who fails to register properly within the deadline provided in the University Calendar will automatically lose the admission,” Prof. Zeb-Obipi stated.

A breakdown of the matriculation figures showed that Engineering, Sciences, College of Medical Sciences, Administration and Management, and Communication and Media Studies recorded the highest number of new students, bringing the total number of matriculants for the session to 5,601.

Addressing the fresh students, the Vice-Chancellor congratulated them on earning admission into the institution, describing their matriculation as the beginning of a journey that would shape their future and that of society.

He charged the students to uphold discipline, integrity, and leadership, stressing the university’s zero-tolerance policy on cultism and examination malpractice, warning that offenders would face outright expulsion.

Prof. Zeb-Obipi also reminded students of the importance of timely fee payment and proper course registration, adding that failure to comply could affect their studentship status.

He encouraged those facing challenges to apply for voluntary withdrawal rather than abandoning the process.

The Vice-Chancellor further urged students to explore funding opportunities such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and to fully utilize the academic and learning resources available in the university.

The ceremony coincided with the birthday of the Visitor to the University and Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, whom the Vice-Chancellor congratulated and prayed for divine guidance in governance.

Speaking to parents and guardians, Prof. Zeb-Obipi assured them of the university’s commitment to grooming well-rounded graduates, noting that the Student Sponsor Account portal allows parents to monitor their wards’ registration, accommodation, and academic performance.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to excellence, creativity, inclusivity, and social responsibility, urging staff to continue shaping students into future leaders and innovators.

The Vice-Chancellor concluded by congratulating the newly matriculated students and wishing them a rewarding and impactful stay at Rivers State University.