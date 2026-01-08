Amanyanabo-Elect Of Opobo Promises To Preserve Cultural Heritage 

By Joe Kalu

The Ananyanabo- elect of Opobo Kingdom in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, Alabo Prince Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja has promised to give priority attention to the preservation of the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage especially the teachings of the “ibani” local language to their children.

He stated this on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at his presentation to the esteemed members of Opobo Council of “Alapu” (kingmakers).

According to him, “Our Kingdom is blessed with rich cultural heritage, a vibrant tapestry of traditions and a resilient people; we shall harness all these to make Opobo Kingdom great.

He said as they look into the future, they must ensure that their development is guided by a commitment to preserving their unique way of life.

Prince MacPepple urged his people to work with unity of purpose to achieve set goal. “We would strive to promote sustainable growth to harness our resources in a way that it will benefit everybody and as well protect our environment for future generations”.

The Ananyanabo- elect made it clear that the key pillar of the development plan of his administration will be investing in potential of the people, particularly the youths.

He announced that they will prioritize education, skill development and employment programs that equip the young people with the tools they need to succeed in a rapid changing world.

The Ananyanabo- elect also said his administration hoped to preserve their cultural heritage by continuous documentation and promotion of their traditions, establish cultural centres and vigorously incorporate “ibani” language into their domestic usages and local systems and as well facilitate cultural exchange programmes with their ancient Bonny Kingdom to promote cross- cultural understandings.

“We would embark on institutional reforms to make our administration transparent and accountable”. He also promised to decentralise decision-making of the Council of Alapu as to assign roles within the Council.

He promised to stand strong for the people at all times drawing inspiration from their progenator, King Jaja of Opobo the great who he.nited, resisted colonial influence and fought with his life for the preservation and autonomy of his Kingdom.

The Ananyanabo- elect of Opobo also promised to work closely with the three tiers of government as well as the multinational corporations to drive growth and development lof the Kingdom and together he noted, they will build a prosperous Opobo that will be just and true to its root. He then appealed for the support and cooperation of his subjects and above all, the tolerance and loyalty required to the constituted authorities to achieve set goal.