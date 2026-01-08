Attack On Unity Estate: 12 Suspects In Police Net

The Rivers State Police Command, in its sustained efforts to combat crime and criminality in the State, has arrested twelve (12) suspects in connection with a violent attack on Unity Estate, located at Mbodo–Aluu, Airport Road, Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred on January 5, 2025, at about 1315hrs, when suspected members of the OSPAC vigilante group drawn from various communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, alongside hired thugs armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons, invaded the estate.

The assailants reportedly attacked and fire shot indiscriminately causing panic and apprehension.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one Patrick Akandu and Omakwelem Onu Ihunwo Prince ‘m’ are said to have coordinated the attack and are currently at large.

The attack resulted in the destruction of part of the estate and damage to vehicles. One Apostle Stephen Nmacha ‘m’ a native of Rumuekini Community, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg, which was shattered, and was subsequently abducted by the attackers. Others sustained various degrees of injuries and fled into nearby bushes for safety Upon receipt of the distress call, operatives attached to the Choba Division swiftly mobilized to the scene and were reinforced by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Octopus Tactical Teams. The abducted victim was rescued and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: One (1) automatic pump-action gun, One (1) live cartridge Expanded cartridges. Assorted charms, Five (5) motorcycles, Two (2) mini-buses, One (1) Siena van.

The twelve (12) suspects arrested are:

1.Chinedu Nnodim, 45, male, Etche LGA, Rivers State

2.Joel Wopara, 49, male, Rukpokwu, Rivers State

3.Wopara Iyke, 45, male, Rumuewara, Oraigwe, Rivers State

4.Henry Godwin Orumere, 44, male, Anaka Abuja Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

5.Chidi Herbert, 47, male, Ehi Water, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

6.Wobe Ginikanwa, 44, male, Airport Road, Rukpokwu, Rivers State

7.Bright Ezekiel, 51, male, Ezekiel Road, Nkpolu, Rumuigbo, Rivers State

8.Ibuchi Choice Wali Ogba, 42, male, Rumuwokeata, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

9.Okechukwu Igwe, 54, male, Airport Road, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

10.John Chukwudi, 56, male, Rumuchi Road, Ozuoba, Rivers State

11.Chi Ezekwu, 43, male, Ezekwu Avenue, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

12.Clement Bassey, 32, male, Omachi, Rumuodumanya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The Akpor OSPAC Commander, Azubuike, a.k.a. Ocean, who is said to have led the attack is currently at large.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has strongly condemned the reckless and reprehensible actions of the OSPAC operatives for taking the law into their hands. He reiterated that OSPAC operatives are expected to operate strictly under the supervision of the Police and in synergy with the Command.

The Command assures the good people of Rivers State of their safety. Concerted efforts are ongoing to apprehend all remaining suspects involved in the attack to ensure they face the full weight of the law. The Police will not tolerate any individual or group, under any guise, disrupting the peace and security of the State.