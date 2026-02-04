Star-Studded Gathering As Charity Obuah Celebrates Golden Jubilee In Omoku

By Ken Asinobi

The 50th birthday celebration of Dr. (Barr.) Mrs. Charity Adaobi Obuah, wife of the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities from across Rivers State and beyond.

Among the notable guests present at the event which held at the famous Obuah country home along Ikiri Road, Omoku on Sunday evening, was renowned politician and cleric, Pastor Tonye Cole.

Also in attendance was Professor Obiora, alongside Professor Steve Azaiki, a notable academic and elder statesman.

Also at the star-studded event was the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. O.K. Chinda, local government chairmen, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and captains of industry.

The political leadership of the state was also well represented with the presence of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon. Aaron Chukwuemeka, accompanied by the State Secretary of the party, Dr. Benibo George.

The evening segment of the celebration was dedicated entirely to thanksgiving and praise to God, with uplifting gospel ministrations lined up for the delight of guests and the glory of God.

Among the powerful gospel ministers present were Lilian Priest, alongside several top-notch performers like Chioma “Nwa Jesus”, Amb. Chinyere Udoma, Ada Zion, Preye Odede , Dr. Amb.Felix Ndukwe, Dr. Paul Nwokocha, Moses Bliss, African Vocal (Enugu), and De World Mass Choir (Aba).

Among the guests and officials present were Mrs. Fowora Oluwakemi, TPL’s Assistant Director (Administration) Oluwain Kabelo, Assistant Director, Mrs. Oleti Okwene Keio, Ikeke Joanne, Uwohu Jerome, and Wasiu Soleat Omobolanle.

Special recognition was given to the Wife of the Governor of Bayelsa State, and her huge entourage.

The atmosphere throughout the celebration reflected joy, gratitude, and deep appreciation to God for the life, achievements, and legacy of Dr. (Barr.) Mrs. Charity Adaobi Obuah.

In a heart full of gratitude, Charity’s hearttob, Bro. Felix Obuah, in his speech, thanked family members, friends, artistes, organisers and logistics teams for their contributions, praying that God would bless and honour everyone present. He particularly appreciated guests who travelled long distances to honour his family.

He acknowledged several gospel artistes, including Moses Bliss and others, who performed at the event, noting that they committed themselves fully to the celebration.

Obuah also paid special tribute to his boss, Professor Obiora, for his support, presence and goodwill, describing him as a source of encouragement and honour in his life. He concluded by thanking all those who made the celebration successful and prayed for God’s continued blessings on them.