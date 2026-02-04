KAGOTE President Boosts Education In Ogoni, Clears Law School Fees Of Ogoni Indigenes

Chief Lesi Maol, CEO of Giolee Global Resources and President of KAGOTE, has cleared the full academic fees of 21 Ogoni law students for the 2026/2027 law school session, providing a significant boost to the education of young legal minds in Ogoniland.

The donation, made on Friday 31, January 2026 at Giolee Global Resources Limited headquarters, covers students across various institutions who were facing financial challenges that threatened to disrupt their studies.

Beneficiaries described the intervention as “timely and life-changing,” expressing profound gratitude to the philanthropist.

Chief Lesi Maol said the initiative is driven by his belief that education, particularly legal education, is a key tool for justice, leadership, and the long-term development of Ogoni society.

“Supporting young people to complete their education is an investment in the future of Ogoni land.

Legal education equips you to serve, lead, and make a difference in our society,” he said.

During the event, Chief Maol addressed the students directly, offering advice, encouragement, and prayers for their success.

“Carry the pride of Ogoni in everything you do. Work hard, come out with flying colors, and produce results that honor our people.

You have the talent and ability to achieve greatness, even to win international awards. I pray for your success and guidance,” he said.

He further urged the students to be ambassadors of Ogoni culture and to use their education to uplift their communities.

Many of the beneficiaries had faced uncertainty over their ability to continue law school due to financial constraints.

With Chief Maol’s intervention, they now have the tools and opportunity to complete their education successfully.

“This support lifts a huge burden off our shoulders and inspires us to excel. Chief Maol’s belief in our potential motivates us to work harder,” one student said.

The initiative adds to a growing list of educational and cultural support programs by Chief Lesi Maol, reflecting his commitment to empowering Ogoni youth and strengthening the region’s future leaders.

Through scholarships, mentorship, and other interventions, Chief Maol continues to champion the development of Ogoni society while inspiring a new generation of professionals.

“Education is the backbone of progress, and our youths are the pillars of tomorrow. I will continue to support them so that Ogoni can produce leaders who make a difference,” Chief Maol said.