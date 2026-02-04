Chief Lesi Maol Fulfills Promise To Highlife Star Bobby With Musical Equipment

By Dormene Mbea

Chief Lesi Maol, President of KAGOTE, the apex Ogoni socio-cultural organization, has donated a new set of musical equipment worth millions of Naira to Ogoni-born highlife musician, Mr. Highlife Bobby.

The donation, which follows a promise made earlier by Chief Maol, is aimed at empowering local music talent and strengthening the cultural heritage of Ogoni land.

The equipment includes professional musical instruments and recording gear, designed to enhance the musician’s creative output and production capabilities.

Speaking during the presentation on Thursday 29 January 2026, Chief Maol emphasized the importance of fostering and protecting Ogoni arts and culture. “Ogoni culture and talent deserve support, recognition, and empowerment.

This donation is part of our commitment to ensuring that our people, especially those who excel in music and the arts, have the tools they need to thrive,” he said.

Chief Maol also addressed other Ogoni musicians present, delivering an inspiring charge for them to use their God-given talents responsibly and creatively.

“I want to encourage all Ogoni musicians to write and perform songs that will have lasting impacts— songs that will outlive this generation and serve generations to come.

You have the talent, the creativity, and the ability to do better, to produce music that can win Grammy Awards and gain recognition worldwide.

The future of Ogoni music depends on your focus, dedication, and innovation,” he stated.

He further urged musicians to remain disciplined and committed to their craft. “Do not allow distractions to pull you away from your music.

Be creative, be original, and be deliberate in producing songs that celebrate our heritage, inspire our people, and tell the story of Ogoni to the world.

With hard work and faith in your talents, there are no limits to what you can achieve,” Chief Maol added.

Mr. Highlife Bobby expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Maol, describing the donation as a transformative moment in his career.

“This equipment will allow me to produce higher-quality music, reach wider audiences, and inspire the next generation of Ogoni artists. Chief Maol’s support is a reminder of the responsibility we have as musicians to honor our culture and create music that matters,” he said.