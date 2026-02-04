Obuah Midwives Desikok University, Leads NUC To Ogba Monarch

By Jerry Needam

The establishment of Desikok University, Orashi, moved a step closer to reality as Bro. Felix Obuah, founder of the institution, led a delegation of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) on a royal visit to the Ogba monarch, His Eminence, Dr. Nwachukwu Obiohna Obi III, Oba, Eze Ogba of Ogba Land.

The NUC delegation from Abuja was led by Professor Chris Mayaki, and the visit formed part of preliminary engagements aimed at midwifing the take-off of the university.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Mayaki said the purpose was to formally brief the monarch on the ongoing construction of Desikok University and to familiarize the Commission with the host community ahead of preliminary inspections.

He explained that the inspections would ascertain the suitability of the environment for effective teaching and learning, not only for the benefit of Orashi and Rivers State, but for Nigeria at large.

In his response, the Ogba monarch underscored the importance of education as a driver of development, stressing the need for quality education that shapes character and critical thinking.

In a passionate address, His Eminence stated:

“Give me myself, the capacity to think, and I will make of the world every possibility. Education exposes the mind; it comes when you have realized yourself. I think, therefore I am. You cannot think when you have not become.”

The monarch further described the proposed university as a transformative project for Ogba Land, noting that it would enhance visibility, attract development, and create opportunities for future generations.

Commending the initiative, he added:

“What you have come to do today will boost us; it will give us a face, make us visible, and attract development to our land. Bro. Felix Obuah, we are very proud of you. Keep it up.”

Also present at the royal visit was the Chairman of DAAR Communications (AIT), Mr. Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., alongside heads of various Federal Capital Territory government agencies from Abuja.

Bro. Felix Obuah, in his remarks, reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of his people through education, noting that the establishment of Desikok University would serve as a catalyst for socio-economic growth. He added that the university would be a major asset to the Ogba ethnic nationality, Rivers State, and the nation at large, providing access to quality higher education and contributing to national development.