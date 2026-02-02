Dr Oreh Commissions Rivers Innovation Hub To Equip Youths With Skills, Drive Economic Independence

By Jerry Needam

In a bold move to strengthen youth development and economic resilience, the Rivers State Government has inaugurated a modern Innovation Hub in Port Harcourt aimed at equipping adolescents and young people with critical entrepreneurial, technical, and vocational skills.

The facility was commissioned by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, who said the hub represents the state government’s strategic response to youth vulnerability, unemployment, and the growing demand for digital and innovation-driven skills.

Dr. Oreh noted that the Innovation Hub would provide young people with practical tools to compete in today’s fast-evolving economy, stressing that empowerment remains central to sustainable public health and social development.

The center is fitted with cutting-edge ICT and robotics laboratories, app development and media studios, vocational training facilities, as well as wellness and support services, offering a comprehensive platform for innovation, learning, and personal growth.

The hub was established through a collaboration between the Rivers State Government and key development partners, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), and Project Hope.

Stakeholders explained that the initiative is designed to promote self-reliance, reduce exposure to social and economic risks, and foster inclusive growth among young people.

Officials further emphasized that the Innovation Hub would serve as a safe space for creativity, collaboration, and skills acquisition, enabling beneficiaries to transform ideas into viable enterprises and meaningful careers.

With the commissioning of the facility, the Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in youth-centered initiatives that advance innovation, productivity, and long-term economic development across the state.