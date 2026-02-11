Glowing Tributes As Late Elder Faith Nyobaa Embarks On Journey To Eternity

A colourful and well-attended burial ceremony was held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, for Late Elder Faith Nyobaa, at St. Luke’s Christ Army Church, Kono, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Late Elder Nyobaa, who was the senior brother of the Publisher of National Network Newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, was laid to rest amid prayers, hymns and glowing tributes from family members, church leaders, friends and well-wishers.

The funeral rites commenced on Friday, February 6, 2026, with a vibrant Service of Songs at his residence in Kono, which drew a large crowd of sympathisers who celebrated his life of faith, humility and service.

According to a biography read by his son, Nyobaa Life Faith was born on November 2, 1955, to the family of Late Naadoole Nyobaa and Late Needam Nwinudee, both of the Gbenemiinwaa dynasty of Kono, Khana Local Government Area.

He was the first son of his late father.

Late Elder Faith Nyobaa was married to Prophetess Blessing Fege Faith Nyobaa, and the union was blessed with four children, although one child died at an early stage of the marriage.

He began his working career with Nigeria Airways in 1979 but was prematurely retired alongside other staff following the challenges that plagued the national carrier.

A devout and committed Christian, the late elder was a dedicated member of St. Luke’s Christ Army Church, Kono, where he served faithfully in the Station, District and Diocesan Christian Men Association (CMA).

He gave his life to Christ on May 27, 2006, and was confirmed on September 9, 2007.

He later became an Elder of the Church and served at various times, including as Station Men’s Chairman.

In further demonstration of his deep faith, he undertook a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, Jerusalem, where he was honoured with the prestigious title of Jerusalem Pilgrim (JP).

Late Elder Faith Nyobaa fell ill and was initially rushed to a hospital in Bori, before being transferred to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, where he was diagnosed with heart failure. He passed on September 26, 2025, at about 4:30pm, at the age of 70.

In a heartfelt tribute, his younger brother, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, described him as “a perfect gentleman, a devout Christian and a committed Elder of St. Luke’s Christ Army Church, Kono.”

“He was more than a brother by blood to me; he was a counselor, a pillar of strength and a man of peace. His life was a practical demonstration of Christian virtues —humility, discipline, service and genuine love for God and humanity,” Rev’d Canon Needam said, adding that his brother’s works, faith and service would continue to inspire generations yet unborn.

Delivering the funeral message, Ven. Jonathan C. Afi, Archdeacon in charge of Ken Khana Archdeaconry, Christ Army Church Nigeria, Bori Diocese, urged Christians to examine their relationship with Christ.

Preaching from 1 Corinthians 15:1–4, with the theme “A Life with Christ and a Life without Christ,” the Archdeacon emphasized that mere church attendance does not equate to living in Christ.

“The greatest mistake anyone can make is to live a life without Christ,” he warned, citing scriptures from Genesis 1:1, John 1:1–3, Luke 16:19–31, and Ecclesiastes, while reminding worshippers that salvation requires obedience, faith and righteous living.

He noted that the late Elder Faith Nyobaa lived a fulfilled Christian life and was merely answering God’s call, urging the congregation to be spiritually prepared at all times.

The burial ceremony concluded with prayers for the bereaved family and final interment, marking the end of a life widely described as impactful, faithful and worthy of emulation.

The burial ceremony attracted dignitaries from all walks of life, cutting across the clergy, academia, government, traditional leadership and the business community, underscoring the wide respect and influence Late Elder Faith Nyobaa commanded during his lifetime.

Leading the high-powered delegation of church leaders was His Lordship, Bishop Macjob Mkparo, Bishop of Bori Diocese, Christ Army Church Nigeria.

Also in attendance was the Bishop-elect, Ikwerre Diocese, Christ Army Church, Ven. Dr. Bright Iroanya.

Other prominent clergymen present included Ven. J. C. Afi, Archdeacon of Ken Khana Archdeaconry; Ven. Joseph Johngbo, PhD, Archdeacon, Babbe 2 Archdeaconry; Rev’d Canon F. N. Dorna, Administrator, Babbe 1 Archdeaconry; Rev’d Canon Gbobie, District Superintendent, Ken Khana East District; Rev’d Canon Leele, District Superintendent, Ken Khana West District; and Rev’d Kenneth Biragbara, Vicar of Bori Cathedral.

The event also witnessed the presence of notable government officials and professionals, including Hon. Joe Johnson, Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Prof. Paul Kua of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; Elder Godfrey Nwinaenee; and Ambassador Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo, among several other prominent personalities too numerous to mention.

Their presence further reflected the high esteem in which the late elder was held and served as a testament to a life lived in service to God, humanity and community.