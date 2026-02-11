‘Ogoni Must Come First’ — Chief Lesi Maol Declares At KAGOTE Swearing-In

By Dormene Mbea

Chief Lesi Maol, Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, has been officially sworn in as the elected President of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme (KAGOTE), declaring that “Ogoni must come first” under his leadership.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the historic Suanu Finimale Nwika Hall within the Khana Local Government Council Secretariat, marked the formal transition of power from the outgoing administration led by Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Other members of the newly inaugurated executive include Barrister Baride Gwezia as First Vice President (Tai), Rt. Rear Admiral Nicolas Bakpo (rtd.) as Second Vice President (Khana), and Osaroepie Nana as Third Vice President (Eleme). Chief Oboba Obaa was sworn in as Secretary; Hon. Eric Nwibani as Treasurer; HRH Mene Kadilo Kabari as Welfare Officer; Hon. Jacobson Nbina as Financial Secretary; Comrade Menele Nzidee as Publicity Secretary; and Hon. Aaron Mimi as Legal Adviser.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Dr. Thomas Bariere, expressed strong confidence in the new leadership, describing them as capable of advancing the collective aspirations of the Ogoni people.

“I have confidence in the new KAGOTE leadership to deliver on the vision and dream of our people,” Bariere said. “Even before their inauguration, they have demonstrated commitment by supporting government and the people in the areas of infrastructure, youth empowerment, support for artists, security, and education.”

He added that their early initiatives showed a clear understanding of grassroots challenges. “This tells us they understand the problems of the people and are ready to join forces with the local government to tackle them head-on. Together, we will place Ogoni on the path of rapid development and restore the glory and dreams of our forebears.”

The immediate past President of KAGOTE, Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, described the peaceful transition as a testament to the organization’s institutional strength.

“KAGOTE remains the only organization in Ogoni that has consistently handed over power in due time,” Deeyah stated. “We are not a social club or a union; we are the apex sociocultural body and the back channel to government at every level.”

He emphasized that sustainable progress in Ogoni would require peace and internal cohesion. “Development can only happen in an atmosphere of peace. We must learn to sit down and talk among ourselves. My happiness today is that there is no parallel group anywhere. That unity must be preserved.”

Deeyah congratulated the new executives and urged the people to give them full support. “They are men of substance who will command respect. Let us rally around them so they can succeed.”

In his acceptance speech, Chief Lesi Maol thanked the Ogoni people for the mandate given to him and his team, pledging to prioritize collective interest over personal ambition.

“I want to thank all Ogonis, rich and poor, children and youths, men and women, for the confidence reposed in us,” Maol said. “We will not disappoint. We will do what Ogoni wants, not what we want. Ogoni must be great, and Ogoni must come first.”

He reaffirmed KAGOTE’s sociocultural mandate, noting that the organization would combine social and cultural instruments to preserve and strengthen Ogoni identity. “We will promote our values, our language, our lineage, and ensure our history is transmitted to the next generation.”

On security, Maol adopted a firm tone, urging youths involved in criminal activities to renounce violence. “I call on our brothers who have taken up arms to surrender them to security agencies and come forward. We will support you for meaningful engagement,” he said.

However, he warned that criminality would not be tolerated. “If they refuse and continue in criminal activity, Ogoni people will soon hear news. We must sanitize our land and fish out bad eggs so that people can live and do business without fear.”

He announced a ₦5 million bounty for credible information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the attack on His Majesty, HRM King (Dr.) Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, Gbenemene of the Ancient Bangha Kingdom and Chairman of the Khana Traditional Rulers Council. “Anyone with useful information should provide it to security agencies and collect the ₦5 million reward from KAGOTE,” he declared.

Maol further outlined development priorities in healthcare, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, and support for small and medium-scale enterprises. He also emphasized political advancement. “We shall work to ensure Ogoni is well positioned for leadership in Rivers State and Nigeria. The dream of political emancipation as captured in the Ogoni Bill of Rights must be accomplished.”

Speaking at the event, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, emphasized the constitutional mandate of KAGOTE as a unifying and non-partisan platform for the Ogoni people.

He reminded the new leadership that one of the core objectives of the body is to “provide a non-partisan forum for seeking solutions to the cultural, social and economic challenges of our people.” According to him, there was a period in the recent past when the organization appeared to drift from that mandate.

“At some point, KAGOTE became a tool in the hands of politicians,” he said candidly. “But looking at the composition of this executive today, with eminent and accomplished individuals drawn from across Ogoniland, we are confident that the objectives of KAGOTE will once again serve as your guiding principle.”

Dekor also expressed concern over what he described as a growing erosion of social discipline among some youths in the area. “There is something eating deep into our fabric,” he warned. “The way and manner some of our young people go on radio, television and social media to spew all kinds of statements is troubling. Some even claim to speak for the Ogoni people.”

He urged the new executive, representing the four local government areas that make up Ogoniland, to actively project a more responsible and accurate image of the people. “Use your good offices to tell the world that the Ogoni people are not defined by those negative voices. I pray that the Almighty God will guide you as you take on this responsibility.”

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, urged the new executive to operate strictly within constitutional provisions.

“Your constitution is your ground norm. Do not deviate from it,” he advised. “Good leadership is not only about assuming office but about handing over successfully. The outgoing leadership has set that example.”

He expressed optimism about the capacity of the new team. “Given the caliber of individuals elected, I am confident they will deliver.”

Rt. Rear Admiral Nicolas Bakpo (rtd.), the newly sworn-in Second Vice President, echoed concerns about youth behavior and public perception.

“Sometimes when you listen to certain broadcasts, you may not even want to tune in again because of the conduct of some of our youths,” he remarked. “We must correct this narrative.”

Bakpo assured attendees that the new administration would restore dignity and order. “Under the leadership of Chief Lesi Maol, Ogoni will return to what it is supposed to be. We will not let this opportunity slip.” The ceremony attracted prominent political and traditional leaders, including Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana in the House of Representatives; Dr. Thomas Bariere and Dr. Mbakpone Friday Okpe, Chairmen of Khana and Tai LGAs respectively; Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol; Hon. Jacobson Mbina, former member of the House of Representatives; Hon. Bernard Ngbar, member representing Tai; HRH Mene Kadilo Kabari; Chief Eric Nwibani; Dr. Austin Sor; Barr. Albright Deebom; and several other dignitaries.