Police Deserve Every Encouragement To Secure Society – Stakeholder

By Joe Kalu

A well known philanthropist in Rivers state, Engr Kingsley Chinankpam Nwafor has called for collaborative efforts from members of the public to support the police and indeed other sister security agencies to enable them perform their job effectively.

He made the called recently in a chat with some Crime Reporters in Port Harcourt during the birthday anniversary/ promotion celebration of CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO).

He added his voice to that of other well-meaning Nigerians to praise the PPRO. “Grace is a fine and hard working woman police who does her job diligently.

She deserves the promotion and I hope she must have groomed a successor to the post in case of her being posted out ” Engr Nwafor said even when the PPRO is working under pressure, she will not show it whether in the office or online response to inquiry.

Engr Nwafor also used the opportunity to commend the Commissioner of police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju for his hard work as well. He said the crime free yuletide in spite of the political tension in the state is a result of his leadership qualities.

On how to tackle the menace of terrorism and other violent crimes in the country, the stakeholder suggested that the Federal government should leverage on the growing concern of the United States of America to wake up from their slumber and brace up to the challenges frontally.

According to him, “there is nothing wrong for Nigeria to call for support from the world powers to end what he described as the embarrassing situation of terrorism and banditry. He advised the military authorities as well to be brave and genuinely fish out the saboteurs in the system, including their financier collaborators and deal with them decisively and watch the insecurity ravaging the country stop immediately.

He made it clear that Nigeria has all it takes to flush out the criminal elements embarrassing the country if the leadership is sincere.

“It is important for Nigerians to uphold their unity in diversity which actually is our strength and as well strengthen the religious and ethnic tolerance in the interest of all”.

Engr Nwafor pledged his continuous support to the police in any way possible to do their job which he describes as sensitive. “These are persons whose duty is to protect our lives and property even when we sleep with our two eyes close”.

Engr Nwafor used the opportunity to reaffirm his unalloyed support for the Rivers state governor, Sir (Dr) Siminialayi Fubara.

He commend his efforts at delivering good governance to the people.

He described the impeachment threat on him by the Rivers State House of Assembly members as unnecessary and baseless, adding that they should be ashamed of themselves for blocking the progress of the state for selfish gains. To the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Nwafor warned him to desist from plunging the state into further crisis by his actions and utterances, adding that stakeholders are ready for him those times around.