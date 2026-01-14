NDDC Constitutes Project Verification, Payment Committee

The Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, led by Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has constituted a Project Verification and Payment Committee.

A statement signed and issued by Seledi Thompson-Wakama,

Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, this followed one of the resolutions reached at the 9th meeting of the 7th Governing Board of the Commission held on December 8, 2025.

The Board approved the constitution of a Project Verification Committee by Management to verify all infrastructure, electrification, desilting, environmental, and water projects for the purpose of capturing them in the Commission’s Directorate of Finance and Accounts’ Digitised platform for payment purposes.

The setting up of the Committee was sequel to the Federal Government’s directive that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government digitalise their operations and go paperless by December 31, 2025.

It was, therefore, imperative for the NDDC Management to conduct a comprehensive verification of all completed projects to capture the necessary information in the Commission’s Directorate of Finance and Accounts’ electronic database for payment purposes.

The Project Verification and Payment Committee would undertake a comprehensive verification of all completed projects in the region from inception to January 2023, to capture them in the Digitised database of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts for E-payments.

The projects to be verified include infrastructural, electrification, environmental, desilting, and water supply projects. Members of the Committee include the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, Chairman; the Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, member; Director of Legal Services, Mr. Victor Arenyeka, who is to serve as Secretary. Others in the committee are the Director of Project Monitoring and Supervision, Engr. Gbenga Omowanle; Director Finance and Accounts, Mrs Kunemofa Asu, and the Director Internal Audit, Mr. Lucky Ogbuji.