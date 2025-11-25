National Network Celebrates 21 Years Today

…Reaffirms Its Unyielding Commitment to Truth, Public Accountability

The 21st anniversary celebration of the National Network Newspaper holds in Port Harcourt today, Wednesday, November 26, 2025—an extraordinary milestone in the life of a publication that has become synonymous with courageous journalism and unwavering service to the public.

The commemorative event, according to a press release signed by the Chairman of the 21st Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr. Chris Konkwo, who also doubles as the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network Newspapers, is scheduled to take place at Lasien Pavilion, 22 Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, at 2 pm.

The anniversary will attract a distinguished gathering of eminent personalities, he disclosed.

Expected attendees, according to the Chairman of the 21st Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr. Konkwo, include media executives, captains of industry, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society advocates, senior legal practitioners, top security officials, renowned scholars, veteran journalists, labour leaders, political stakeholders, and community development champions—a powerful testament to the newspaper’s deep-rooted influence and credibility across Nigeria and beyond.

In a resounding declaration of resilience and purpose, National Network—birthed on October 1, 2004—today celebrates its 21st anniversary: two decades of uninterrupted presence on the newsstands and unbroken commitment to uncompromising journalism, fearless reporting, and public accountability.

Dr. Konkwo said: “What began as a modest media initiative has evolved into a formidable national voice—one that has stood tall in an era increasingly threatened by misinformation, rising propaganda, political intimidation, and shrinking media freedoms.

For 21 years, National Network has remained a lighthouse of clarity in turbulent times, delivering balanced analysis, revealing hidden truths, and consistently amplifying the voices of the marginalized.”

Also speaking ahead of the anniversary ceremony, the Publisher/CEO of National Network Newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, reaffirmed that the Network’s mission remains as urgent and relevant as ever: to speak truth to power, safeguard democratic values, and ensure the public remains informed, empowered, and never misled.

He said that despite mounting attempts in various quarters to silence critical voices or manipulate public perception for political gain, the newspaper insists it will never succumb, never compromise, and never dilute its editorial integrity.

According to Needam, the newspaper has intensified investigative reportage that exposes corruption and holds institutions accountable.

The Publisher/CEO, Rev’d Canon Needam, also revealed that the newspaper has expanded its coverage footprint to ensure all communities and interests are adequately covered.

“We have preserved the highest standards of professional ethics and factual accuracy and have championed national unity, justice, and responsible governance through our reportage,” he added.

As the Nigerian media industry grapples with unprecedented economic pressures, digital disruptions, and threats to press freedom, National Network’s 21st anniversary stands as a bold reminder that credible journalism is not merely a profession—

it is a sacred duty, a national service, and a moral obligation.

For 21 years, the newspaper has faced storms, confronted adversaries, and navigated volatile political landscapes—yet it has emerged stronger, sharper, and more determined than ever.

The Management expresses gratitude to readers, partners, advertisers, and the general public whose support and trust have sustained the publication through changing times.

It assured that the next chapter of the National Network story will be marked by even greater boldness, innovation, and uncompromising dedication to the truth.

Today’s celebration is not just about marking years—it is about reaffirming a sacred covenant with the Nigerian people.

National Network Newspaper, a child of circumstance, was conceived and born to fill a perceived yawning gap in the world of mass communication.

The newspaper was founded to give true, objective, balanced, fair, informative, educative, and entertaining reportage of events.

Since the birth of National Network Newspaper on October 1, 2004, there has been a dramatic change in the newspaper publishing landscape, not only within Rivers State (its operational base) but also across the entire Niger Delta and beyond.

We have lived up to our motto—For Perfect Truth.

National Network: 21 years of telling the story as it is—and as it MUST be told.