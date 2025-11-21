National Network Set To Celebrate 21st Anniversary November 26

The foremost Port Harcourt-based newspaper, National Network is set for the celebration of its 21st Anniversary scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at the Lasien Pavillion Royal located at 22 Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

A statement to that effect signed by the Editor-in-Chief/General Manager of the newspaper, Chris Konkwo, PhD who is also the chairman, of the 21st Anniversary Committee said the celebration is a further proof of the newspaper’s doggedness and resilience not minding the harsh facts of the economy that have left unpleasant stern on the media industry in the last few years.

The statement further enumerated the several side attractions lined up for the historic event. Top on the highlights will be recognitions and awards of honour and dinner night during which about 15 distinguished individuals will be honoured for their immense contributions to society and the media industry.

Reflecting on the landmark achievement, the Publisher of National Network, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam said the secret of the publication’s success is reliance on God for strength, and resilience of the editorial team of the Newspaper among others.

Rev. Canon Jerry Needam thanked God for His grace to sustain the newspaper in spite of dauting challenges, stating that notwithstanding obvious obstacles on the way especially the highly unstable national economy, regular increase in printing materials and rapid technological advancements, National Network has been able to weather the storm and maintain the tempo.

To continue to hit the newsstands uninterrupted for 21 years, he said, is not a mean achievement and deserves the celebration.

Signed

Dr. Chris Konkwo, Fcai

EIC/GMChairman, Organising Committee