Metro

First Lady Valerie Fubara Leads Wellness Session, Inspires Rivers Women Ahead of Women Converge, November 27, 2025

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

In a powerful show of solidarity and community spirit, the First Lady of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Fubara, today joined the Rivers Women Unite for SIM group in an energizing wellness session that drew women from across the state.

Lady Fubara, accompanied by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, led the exercise routines with grace and vitality, demonstrating a range of movements that kept participants fully engaged. 

The atmosphere was electric as the women cheered, applauded, and followed her lead with visible joy.

The session, held under the theme “A Sound Heart Is Life to the Body” (Proverbs 14:30), highlighted the importance of physical and emotional well-being, especially for women who play pivotal roles in homes, communities, and the state at large.

Her Excellency’s vibrant energy proved contagious, motivating both young and older women to join the workout sessions with renewed passion. 

Following the exercises, she extended a heartfelt invitation to the upcoming Women Converge 2025, encouraging Rivers women to remain united, healthy, and purpose-driven.

Participants also took part in medical check-ups and additional fitness routines designed to promote long-term wellness. 

These activities underscore the administration’s commitment to empowering women and fostering a healthier, stronger Rivers State.

As excitement builds, women across the state are called to gather again on Thursday, November 27, for another impactful event dedicated to motivation, unity, and collective progress.

Rivers women are rising—together, stronger, and healthier.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 4 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Eze Odum Mourns Demise Of Late Wife

4 hours ago

FCT Police Denies Rumoured Assassination Attempt On Naval Officer

4 hours ago

Verydarkman, Mr. Jollof Clash Aboard Aircraft

5 hours ago

IAUE Pro-Chancellor, Chinyere Igwe, Wins Global Research Chair In Canada

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button