Birthday Tribute To A Distinguished Icon Of Grace, Humanity & Public Service: Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah (Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council) On the Occasion of His Birthday – Tuesday, December 16, 2025

By Jerry Needam

There are men who journey through life quietly, and there are those whose steps echo like a drumbeat across the landscape of time. Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah belongs gloriously to the latter—a compassionate leader, an extraordinary philanthropist, a seasoned public servant, and a devoted Christian whose life shines with God’s grace.

In Rivers State, across Nigeria, and beyond, his name evokes warmth, peace, generosity and a rare spirit of humanity. And on this beautiful day of his birth, Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the National Network Newspaper—its Publisher, Editorial Board, Management, Staff and countless admirers—joins the chorus of grateful voices celebrating a man whose life embodies kindness, forgiveness, excellence, diplomacy and divine purpose.

As the elders say, “A good man’s shadow is longer than his height.”

Indeed, Bro. Obuah’s shadow of goodness stretches far across generations.

A DISTINGUISHED POLITICAL JOURNEY BUILT ON SERVICE

Bro. Obuah’s political sojourn is not a mere timeline—it is a tapestry woven with dedication, resilience and selfless service.

Chairman, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA)

His tenure as ONELGA Chairman announced a new dawn. With bold vision and uncommon humility, he ushered in development, peace and purposeful governance. Under him, communities felt the warmth of leadership that listens, responds and delivers.

Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

At a time when the ship of the party sailed through turbulent waters, Bro. Obuah stood like a lighthouse—calm, firm and reassuring. He stabilized the PDP, rebuilt broken bridges, restored internal harmony, and showed the rare gift the elders describe as “the wisdom of the palm tree that bends but never breaks.”

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA)

In Port Harcourt, his name is etched into the memory of the city itself. As RIWAMA boss, he transformed the agency with legendary efficiency. His hands-on approach and high standards turned the capital into one of the cleanest in Nigeria—a feat citizens still recall with pride.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC)

Today, he carries that same light to Abuja, where he serves with fairness, humility, competence and an unwavering commitment to the people. His leadership remains a model of service without noise, dedication without drama, and impact without self-promotion.

Across every assignment, Bro. Obuah has emerged not just as a leader, but as a bridge-builder, mentor and servant of the people.

The elders say, “When a man carries the people in his heart, the people will carry his name on their lips.”

Such is the story of Bro. Felix Obuah.

A MAN LAVISHED WITH HONOURS AND RECOGNITIONS

His illustrious journey has attracted honours from all strata of society. Among them:

Distinguished Service Awards from community groups

Award of Excellence in Humanitarian Service by Christian bodies

Peace Ambassador recognitions for his conciliatory spirit

Community Pillar Awards from socio-cultural institutions

Environmental Leadership Honours for his transformative work at RIWAMA

Outstanding Philanthropist Awards from youth groups

Friend of the Press Award for his support and openness to the media

Multiple chieftaincy titles and traditional honours across Rivers State

Each award is not merely a plaque—it is a testimony of how deeply he has touched lives.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the National Network Newspaper conferred upon him the highly esteemed:

LIFE GRAND PATRON

National Network Newspaper

A lifetime honour for a lifetime of goodness.

A PEACEMAKER WITH NO ENEMIES

If righteousness were a garment, Bro. Felix Obuah would wear it effortlessly.

He forgives easily. He welcomes freely. He bears no grudges and holds no malice. Even those who opposed him find in him a brother, not an adversary.

He lives out Scripture:

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” – Matthew 5:9

This is why the elders say, “A heart at peace is a magnet for honour.”

Indeed, honour follows him wherever he goes.

A PHILANTHROPIST OF UNMATCHED GENEROSITY

If charity had a face, it would smile with the warmth of Bro. Felix Obuah.

His giving is not seasonal—it is a lifestyle. He has: Built churches across communities; supported widows with compassion and dignity; granted scholarships and educational aid to students; empowered youths with jobs, tools and capital; sponsored numerous community development projects; brought hope to the hopeless and comfort to the weary; His philanthropy is rooted in deep Christian love.

As Proverbs 19:17 says: “He who gives to the poor lends to the Lord, and the Lord will repay him.”

Surely, God has repaid him with honour, influence, spiritual strength and long-lasting grace.

The elders add: “When a man’s hand is open, the heavens open for him.” This truth is evident in his life.

A PRAYER FOR BRO. FELIX AMECHI OBUAH ON HIS GLORIOUS BIRTHDAY

As you step into a new year of divine favour, may Heaven’s blessings locate you:

May the Almighty enlarge your coast like Jabez. May goodness and mercy follow you endlessly. May your light grow brighter and your influence deeper. May your strength never fail and your joy never fade. May the God who rewards faithfulness multiply your blessings. May your household remain under the shadow of divine protection. May your legacy continue to blossom like a tree planted by the rivers of water.

For it is written: “The path of the righteous shines brighter and brighter unto the perfect day.” – Proverbs 4:18. And so shall your path shine, Bro. Obuah.

A CELEBRATION OF A LEGENDARY LIFE

Today, we honour: A distinguished political leader; a visionary administrator; a generous philanthropist; a peace-loving statesman; a friend of the media and ally of truth; a devoted Christian and church builder; a man of grace, humility and boundless compassion.

You are a blessing to your generation, a pride to Rivers State, and an inspiration to Nigeria and the world.

As the elders say, “When a good man celebrates a birthday, even the wind whistles his praise.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BRO. FELIX AMECHI OBUAH!

May the heavens rejoice with us.

May your legacy endure for generations.

We honour you—today and always.

Jerry Needam, Journalist & Publisher, National Network Newspaper, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.