NDDC Reiterates Commitment To Meaningful Youths’ Engagement

By Ngozi Anosike

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has assured that the Commission will continue to engage youths in the region meaningfully while  supporting school activities, arts and culture, including music.

He gave the assurance during the second edition of the New W.W. White all Secondary schools football competition in Rivers State which was sponsored by the Commission

According to him, NDDC provided the platform to showcase their talents and become valuable to themselves and society, hinting that talents discovery is not limited to sports alone.

He advised teams that lost to go back to the drawing board, find out  the reasons why they lost and improve, and to those that won,he asked them to work harder inorder to defend their trophy in the next edition.

Dr Ogbuku who maintained that sports is a healthy competition and not for bitterness described all the teams that participated as winners and pledged the Commission’s readiness to keep  engaging youths so as to discover new talents .

Meanwhile Government Secondary School Elekahia won the second edition of the New W.W. White all Secondary schools football competition.

The Elekahia boys (players) thrashed one of the highly rated teams in the competition, Government Secondary School Rebisi 4-1 to emerge champions in the final encounter which took place at Sharks Football Club Stadium, in Port Harcourt.

At the end of the competition, the winners, GSS Elekahia went home with the sum of N2.5M, while second place GSS Risbisi pocketed the sum of N1.75M , as third place Pabod model Secondary School also went home with the sum of N1.25M as they beat Government Secondary School Azuabie 1-0.

