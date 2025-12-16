Esara Royal Fellowship End Of Year Thanksgiving Ends In Grand Style

The joy and happiness of the Vision Bearer of Esara Royal Fellowship, HRH King Sir (Hon) Sydney O. Worlu (JP) Nyerisi Mbam Oro-Esara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and the entire congregation knew no bounds last Saturday, as they rolled out the drums to mark the 2025 edition of their annual end of the year Thanksgiving.

They danced and sang their hearts out in praise and worship as well as thanking God for His faithfulness and goodness in their lives and the fellowship.

The event brought together families, worshippers, friends and well-wishers who joined hearts and voices in atmosphere filled with thanksgiving, gratitude and praise.

The Choir led the gathering into deep soul stirring worship that resonated throughout the service. Their performance leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

In his sermon, the ebullient guest preacher, Ven. Gospel Onuchuku preaching on the theme: “Gratitude”, harped on the essence to be grateful for any gift received both from God and from humans.

The cleric underscored the importance to be ready to help others, notwithstanding that they may or may not recognize what one has done for them or the good done.

Ven. Onuchuku maintained that we should be grateful to all the gifts of God, no matter how we see them and we should not feel entitled to the great things we received from Him.

The clergyman reiterated that we should not in anything we do for others look forward for appreciation, rather we should simply do what we are suppose to do and wait for reward from God.

The Vision Bearer, King S.O Worlu (JP) attributed the success of the vision solely to divine grace and direction. “It is only God and Him alone. God will continue to guide and protect each and everyone of you, because if not for God whom am I”.

He emphasized that everything he does is rooted in faith and gratitude to God. “Whatever I do, I called God first and seeks His direction and guidance as a true child of God” said King Worlu.

He prayed that God who see us through this year and usher us in the coming year 2026 in His blaze of glory in good health, Salvation, upliftment and blessings.

Esara Royal Fellowship is a worship centre where God’s presence dwells, a place built on the foundation of worship and fervent prayers.

Where lives are transformed, hope restored and destinies are aligned with God’s purpose through undiluted teaching of the word, heartfelt praise and powerful in intercession.