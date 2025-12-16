CACN Honours Amb. Nwikpo As He Urges Rivers  People To Enrol In RSCHPP

The Christ Army Church Nigeria, Kono Town, Bori Diocese, Ken-Khana North District, on Sunday 14 December hosted its 2025 Annual Thanksgiving Service and Special Reception in honour of Amb. Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo, drawing church leaders, community members, health sector stakeholders, family and well-wishers to a colourful celebration of faith, gratitude and service.

The well-attended service, held at the church auditorium in Kono Town, was marked by prayers, songs of thanksgiving and exhortations centred on appreciation to God and commitment to humanity. It also served as a platform to reflect on the importance of responsible Christian living, charity and access to quality healthcare.

Preaching on behalf of the Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt. Rev’d. MacJob Mkparo, JP, the Archdeacon in charge of Ngo Archdeaconry, Ven. Jonathan C. Afi, emphasised that gratitude is a core Christian virtue that attracts divine favour.

He described thanksgiving as more than a ritual, but a deliberate acknowledgement of God’s grace over the church and individuals.

“Thanksgiving is a time to consciously tell God ‘thank you’ for His faithfulness,” he said. “When we honour God for what He has done, He opens doors for greater things ahead. Gratitude keeps us aligned with God’s purpose.”

Ven. Afi explained that Amb. Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo, a board member of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RSCHPP), was selected for special recognition because of his consistent worship with the church, generous financial support towards church projects and his encouragement of fellowship growth.

According to him, Nwikpo’s lifestyle reflects a deep commitment to God and service to humanity.

The cleric also used the opportunity to address the issue of health-seeking behaviour among Christians, stressing that faith must be complemented with responsible medical care. He commended the Rivers State Government for sustaining the contributory health protection scheme, noting that it has improved access to healthcare across the state.

“Prayer is powerful, but God works through doctors and medical science,” he said. “You must go for proper diagnosis so that treatment can be targeted. God is the first doctor, and He performs miracles through medical professionals.”

In his remarks, Rev’d Canon Jerry L. Needam, JP, District Patron of Ken-Khana North District and Vicar, St. Luke’s Christ Army Church, Kono Town, said the award presented to Amb. Nwikpo was historic, being the first special honour ever bestowed by the church in the district.

He described the honouree as a dependable pillar who has consistently responded to the church’s needs without excuses.

“No matter how busy he is, he always finds time to honour the church in person, through donations and moral support,” Canon Needam said. “This honour is our way of saying thank you for standing with the church over the years.”

Following the citation, Amb. Nwikpo was decorated amid applause and presented with gifts by church leaders and members, in a moment that drew admiration from the congregation.

Responding, Amb. Victor Sorlesi Nwikpo expressed profound gratitude to God and the church, describing the recognition as a source of encouragement to do more. He thanked the leadership of the Christ Army Church, Kono Town, his family and friends for their unwavering support.

“It is better for God to honour a man than for men to do so,” he said. “This honour strengthens my resolve to continue serving God and humanity.”

He called on the church to continue praying for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the leadership of Rivers State and officials driving the health sector reforms, including the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh. Nwikpo noted that the contributory health protection programme is designed to ensure that every resident of the state, regardless of location or income, has access to quality medical care.

He urged residents, particularly those in rural and riverine communities, to seize the opportunity to enrol in the scheme using their National Identification Number (NIN), noting that registration guarantees comprehensive healthcare coverage for one year at an affordable rate.

“Health is life, and life is health,” he said. “When people are healthy, they are productive and can contribute meaningfully to society.”

On charity, Nwikpo advised Nigerians to embrace giving as a lifestyle, stressing that there are hidden blessings attached to selfless acts. “Charity should not be occasional; it should be part of our daily living,” he added.

Also speaking, Engr. Nwinang Dumbari Nwikwor, Operations Director of NETCORE Integrated Services Nigeria Ltd and an Ogoni-born philanthropist, described thanksgiving as a powerful expression of gratitude to God.

He said the event underscored the importance of remembering God in times of success and abundance.

Reflecting on life experiences, Nwikwor encouraged individuals who have the means to assist others to do so without hesitation. “Some of us have seen the difficult side of life,” he said.

“When we have the opportunity to help others, we must continue to do so with patience, peace and love.”

The service featured special prayers for the state and nation, musical performances and goodwill messages, making the event a memorable celebration of thanksgiving, honour and renewed commitment to faith, service and healthy living.