Gov. Fubara Consolidates Peace, Development

…Commissions Strategic 10.7km Egbeda–Omerelu Road

In a resounding affirmation of his administration’s dedication to peace, unity and transformative development, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, commissioned the 10.7-kilometre Egbeda–Omerelu Road, a vital infrastructure project delivered with exceptional speed and precision.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd of residents, leaders and supporters who rolled out a red-carpet welcome, Governor Fubara reiterated that sustainable development can only flourish in an atmosphere of peace, stressing that his government will continue to champion unity across all communities in the State.

“No society thrives under conflict. Rivers State will only move forward when we choose togetherness over division,” the governor declared, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to maintaining harmony as the foundation for progress.

Governor Fubara explained that the Egbeda–Omerelu Road represents another fulfilled promise by his administration.

He recalled making the pledge approximately a year ago during the inauguration of the road’s first phase.

“We made a promise that we would do this project, and today I am happy that the government has fulfilled that promise made to Emohua people, the Egbeda community and Omerelu people,” he stated, noting that true governance is measured by responsive leadership and sincere service to the people.

Despite what he described as “tribulations” his administration has faced, Governor Fubara said he remains focused on delivering the highest dividends of democracy with honour, dignity and unwavering resolve.

“We will continue to serve our people with respect and honour. If we don’t tell our own story, many will never know the depth of work being done.

Even in the face of challenges, our commitment to Rivers people remains unshaken,” he affirmed.

The governor also reiterated his loyalty and support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising to work with all groups committed to securing the President’s victory in the 2027 elections.

Providing technical insight into the project, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, noted that the contract was awarded on October 27, 2024, to Messrs Johnson Roadworks Limited, a reputable construction firm.

He described the road as a strategic economic corridor linking communities across Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs, significantly reducing travel time for motorists heading from Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Omoku through Egbeda to Owerri in Imo State.

Dr. Ezekiel-Hart highlighted that the road boasts a 12-metre clearing width, an 8-metre asphalt carriageway made of a 50mm binder course and 40mm wearing course, and an impressive 24 kilometres of drainage channels with a 1.05m² cross-sectional capacity, ensuring durability and efficient water management.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, praised Governor Fubara for demonstrating exceptional continuity, visionary leadership and remarkable dedication to the infrastructural transformation of the State.

He described the road as a critical lifeline that will boost commerce, ease mobility and strengthen community integration.

He commended the governor’s steadfastness and prayed for divine strength to enable him to accomplish even more landmark projects for the people of Rivers State. The commissioning of the Egbeda–Omerelu Road adds to the growing list of projects