Gov Fubara Leads Rivers Dignitaries To Andoni As Abiante Lays Wife To Rest

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday led top government officials, political leaders, and stakeholders to Ngo Town in Andoni Local Government Area to attend the funeral of late Mrs. Agnes Nwakaego Abiante (née Anochiwa), wife of Hon. Awaji Inombek-Abiante, member representing Andoni/Opobo Federal Constituency.

The solemn ceremony, held at the residence of the lawmaker in Ukwa Community, Ngo Urban, drew a large gathering of sympathisers from across the state who came to honour the life and legacy of the departed.

Governor Fubara commiserated with the Abiante family and the people of Andoni, for the unfortunate demise of Mrs. Abiante, an amiable wife, devoted mother, and compassionate woman who served humanity diligently and supported her family wholeheartedly.

The open-air funeral service was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Liberty Centre), Rivers Province 18. In his sermon, Pastor David Fubara reminded the congregation that death is an inevitable appointment for all, stressing that the true measure of life lies in the legacy one leaves behind.

He prayed for divine comfort and strength for Hon. Awaji Inombek-Abiante and his family in the face of the irreplaceable loss.

Governor Fubara was accompanied by prominent Rivers State leaders, including the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba; Dr. Tammy Danagogo; Prince Uche Secondus; Senator Lee Maeba; Dr. Sam Sam Jaja; Alabo David Briggs; and Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja. Also in attendance were Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, Hon. Boma Goodhead, Hon. Munachim Umezuruike, Chief Theodore Georgewill, Hon. Allison Igbiks, and members of the Rivers State Executive Council.