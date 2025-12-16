Felix Obuah: A Birthday Tribute To A Builder Of Faith, Unity, Peace

By Jerry Needam

There are men whose lives speak louder than trumpets, whose impact is felt not by noise but by noble deeds. Bro. Felix Obuah is one such rare soul—an exemplary leader, an uncommon philanthropist, and a man whose walk with God and humanity has left indelible footprints on the sands of time. As he marks his birthday this December 16, 2025, it is fitting and proper that we pause to celebrate a life so generously poured out in service to God and to mankind.

Bro. Felix Obuah stands tall among his contemporaries as a man of sterling character and immeasurable grace. His life radiates kindness; his hands are ever open to the needy; his heart beats with compassion for the downtrodden. In an age where self-interest often overshadows service, he has remained a shining exception—selfless, sacrificial, and steadfastly devoted to the good of others. As the Scripture says, “By their fruits ye shall know them” (Matthew 7:16), and his fruits are abundant and enduring.

His commitment to the work of God is nothing short of extraordinary. Through the building and support of churches, Bro. Obuah has helped raise not just physical structures, but spiritual sanctuaries where faith is strengthened, hope is restored, and souls are nurtured. The Bible affirms, “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it” (Psalm 127:1). His labour has not been in vain, for it is rooted in faith and obedience. Indeed, “Those who are planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God” (Psalm 92:13).

Equally admirable is his unwavering dedication to charity. Quietly, consistently, and without fanfare, he has lifted burdens, wiped tears, and restored dignity to countless lives. He lives out the commandment: “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over” (Luke 6:38). As the elders wisely say, “The hand that gives is the hand that never lacks,” and generosity has truly become his second nature.

Bro. Felix Obuah is, above all, a unifier. In a world often fractured by suspicion, rivalry, and needless division, he has chosen the higher road of unity. He builds and does not destroy; he gathers and does not scatter; he heals and does not wound. True to Scripture, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation” (Matthew 12:25), he understands that progress thrives where unity reigns.

He is a peaceful man and a genuine peacemaker, living out the words of Christ: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9). Bro. Obuah makes friends and not enemies, guided by the truth that “When a man’s ways please the Lord, He maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him” (Proverbs 16:7). His relationships are built on sincerity, respect, and goodwill.

One of his most admirable virtues is forgiveness. He does not bear grudges nor allow bitterness to find a home in his heart. The elders say, “Anger is a heavy burden; only the unwise carry it for long.” In obedience to Scripture, he practices the command of Christ: “For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you” (Matthew 6:14). Thus, he chooses grace over grievance and peace over pride.

He understands the wisdom in “A soft answer turneth away wrath” (Proverbs 15:1) and lives by the instruction to “Follow peace with all men” (Hebrews 12:14). As another age-old saying reminds us, “The man who keeps peace lives longer than the man who wins every fight.” Where others raise walls, Bro. Obuah builds bridges; where others ignite fires, he pours water. In all things, his strength lies in character, not confrontation.

His life mirrors the biblical truth: “The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him” (Proverbs 20:7). Another wise saying declares, “When a good man walks, the road itself rejoices,” for his presence brings reassurance and his counsel brings clarity. It is often said that “Character is what a man does when no one is watching,” and in both public and private, his character remains consistent and commendable.

As the elders would say, “A good name is better than silver and gold,” aligning perfectly with Proverbs 22:1. And indeed, “God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love” (Hebrews 6:10). Despite challenges, he has remained fruitful, focused, and faithful. Many today rest under the shade of his benevolence, for as the ancients teach, “When a man’s character is good, even his shadow gives shade.”

As Bro. Felix Obuah celebrates another year of grace, we do more than wish him well—we honour him. We celebrate a man whose life preaches louder than sermons, whose generosity outlives applause, and whose legacy is being written daily in lives transformed and communities strengthened.

May the Lord bless you and keep you; may He make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you (Numbers 6:24–26).

May your days be long, your strength renewed like the eagle’s (Isaiah 40:31), and your path shine brighter unto the perfect day (Proverbs 4:18).

Sir, truly, you are a man worthy of honour, gratitude, and celebration.

Happy Birthday, my beloved Boss. Jerry Needam is a journalist based in Port Harcourt.