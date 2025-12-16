CP Lauds Rivers PCRC For Police Support

By Joe Kalu

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju has commended the Rivers State chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) for their unwavering support to the command in policing the society. Represented by the Mini-Okoro Area Commander, ACP Lawan N.Yunus, the CP said the police needs the support of the civilians through intelligence gathering, logistics support and infrastructural development to perform their duties effectively.

The number one cop in the state made the commendation during the official commissioning of projects embarked upon and completed for the police by the PCRC, Mini-Okoro Area Command situated at Rumuogba in Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State. The occasion was equally used to mark the 2025 end of year party for the group.

He made it known that the job of policing the society is a collective one and advised every right thinking stakeholder to join the PCRC in order to lend support to the police and other sister security agencies to safeguard their environment and rid it of criminal elements.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Engr (Amb) Ramos Emeka Ihekona said the PCRC is a voluntary but formidable organisation that took it upon themselves to support the police and indeed the security agencies secure their environment so that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

He added that in doing this through anyway possible, the PCRC is demonstrating that no sacrifice is too big to render to achieve set goal of a peaceful society.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the PCRC, Comrade Voke Emore said the group has come to stay because when the policemen operate in a conducive environment, it enhences their performance, adding that they are ready and willing to identify and embark on any other area in the future to further assist the police to do their job for a better and peaceful society.

The PCRC chairman, Mini-Okoro Area Command, Elder Chief Emmanuel A. Obi (JP) in his remarks explained that the Committee is made up of responsible stakeholders who volunteered to support the police in anyway possible to enhance their performance of ensuring a safer society. He added that there is still room for new members. The PCRC chairman recalled how the group was provoked to action to embark on the completion of the office accommodation that was stalled by funds and how the absence of a convenience particularly in the whole area was a source of embarrassment to the command, hence their decision to tackle the problem headlong.

He expressed happiness that the project which was flagged off two years ago has successfully been completed through the unwavering commitment and dedication of his members to the glory of God.

According to the chairman, “the elaborate ceremony of the project commissioning today is deliberate to coincide with the end of the year party for the PCRC members as all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”; he declared.

The Area Commander who was equally represented by CSP Kyrian Ibe in his remarks was full of praises for the PCRC chairman, Elder Chief Obi for his leadership style in piloting the affairs of the group to achieve results. He thanked the PCRC for their support to the police especially for identifying with the command, adding that they do not take the gesture for granted ” We shall continue to partner with the PCRC to improve the society for the betterment of us all”. He described the projects commissioning in the area office as a landmark honour to the police and used the opportunity to express what he called the police deepest gratitude to the PCRC. AC Yunus noted that the project completion has not only transformed the environment but has showcased the PCRC as true patriots indeed. He reassured that their simboitic relationship will continue to improve by the day for their mutual benefits.

Highlights of the event were the official commissioning of the office building with its facilities by the Commissioner of police ably represented by the Area Commander as he cut the tape. Another highlight was the recognition and confirment of Awards of Excellence on the CP, Area Commander, Chairman of the occasion, chief Engr, (Amb) Ramos Ihekona, Arch, Sir Henry Nwaopara and other distinguished members of the PCRC for their contributions.