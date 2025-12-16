Uniport Set To Revitalize Varsity’s Bottling Company, Signs MoU With Giolee Global Resources

The University of Port Harcourt on Thursday, 12 December 2025, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Giolee Global Resources Limited, an indigenous company, for the full operation and revitalization of the University’s Bottling Company, which had previously performed below expectations.

The signing ceremony took place at the Vice Chancellor’s Committee Room.

The agreement represents a significant step in the institution’s efforts to strengthen its business ventures and boost internally generated revenue.

Signing on behalf of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, emphasized that the partnership aligns with the University’s drive to develop sustainable business models and revive dormant assets.

“This partnership is a testament to our determination to reposition and enhance the productivity of University-owned enterprises,” Prof. Georgewill said.

“We believe that Giolee Global Resources Limited has the capacity and expertise to transform the Bottling Company into a profitable and efficient facility that will serve the University community and beyond.”

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Giolee Global Resources Limited, Chief Leesi Mao, expressed appreciation to the University for the confidence placed in the company and assured that Giolee is committed to transforming the facility.

“We are honored by this opportunity and fully committed to delivering excellence,” Chief Mao said.

“Our goal is to introduce modern processes, enhance product quality, and ensure that the Bottling Company becomes a competitive and sustainable enterprise.”

Earlier, the Chairman of University of Port Harcourt Investment Limited, Mene Kadilo Kabari, described the partnership as a strategic intervention that will enhance the University’s investment portfolio.

“This collaboration is a major milestone in strengthening the University’s investment portfolio,” Kabari noted.

“We are confident that this agreement will yield meaningful economic benefits and set a strong precedent for future partnerships.” The MoU establishes a framework for improved operational efficiency, increased production capacity, and expanded market reach for the revitalized Bottling Company.