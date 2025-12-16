AELN Holds Annual Dinner, Awards, Investiture Ceremony In Style

The Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN) has successfully held its 2025 annual dinner, awards and investiture ceremony, with a call on participants and Nigerians to work towards protecting the environment at all times.

The colourful ceremony, which took place at Lisborne La-Palm Royal Resort in Port Harcourt on Saturday, attracted the crème de la crème of the society, with the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Chief Chinyere Igwe, leading the pack, as the chairman of the occasion.

Among those inducted and honoured with Fellow Green Advocate of Nigeria(FGAN) Awards included gospel music maestro, and the Prince of the Niger Delta, Mr Asu Ekiye; Chief Chinyere Igwe; a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Blessing Eddie Amadi; Hon Justice Mark Chuku; Justice C. K.Dappa-Addo; Engr(Dr) Kenechukwu Kingsley Nwangwu; Dr Andrew A.Igwe; and Dr Afiwere Bright Osamudiamen, among others.

While Barrister Kibuebu Joseph Francis; Mr Chima Williams; Barrister Peterson Osiobe; Dr(Mrs) Glory Peterside; Barrister Henry N. Amadi; His Worship Epelle Emmanuel Sonny(Esq); His Worship Chinagorom Mgbamoka(Esq); and Barrister Atoma Ngozika Aina, were honoured with Chartered Green Advocate of Nigeria(CGAN) Awards, Mr Ebini Abraham Tamuno; Barrister Iniobong Udo Uko; Fatima Zahara’U Shehu; Mercy Sandra Hirse Damian; Enukpere Abraham Amodu; Mr Innocent Offili; Mr Abiye Anthony Abo; and Mr Enakireru Eric Omo; among others were inducted as Members Green Advocate of Nigeria(MGAN).

Those inducted as Associate Green Advocate of Nigeria(AGAN) awardees included Mr Promise Billion Aguma; Esosa Gift Wilfred; Iwobo Ifeoma; Amarachi Ruth Nwabueze; Amadi Ugochukwu Chike; and Mr Noble Uzochukwu Anozie; among others.

The event equally featured a debate competition between members of the Environment Club in the University of Port Harcourt and the Rivers State University, and also the launching of the association’s Environmental Project Trust Fund, with the awardees promising to handsomely support the project.

Guest Speaker at the occasion and Director of ICT, Rivers State University, Prof Sunny Orike, did justice to the dinner lecture, titled, “Sustainable Horizons: The Role of Artificial Intelligence In Environmental Protection”, with the participants coming to the inevitable conclusion that Artificial Intelligence would never take over the work of human beings, despite the overwhelming positive strides it is making in the rapidly evolving world.

The lecturer, however, explored the environmental costs and negative impacts of AI, highlighting its high energy consumption with the attendant emission of high volume of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Prof Orike noted that the use of AI in the United States of America, for instance, is different from its use in Nigeria and other developing countries.

The National President of the association, Prof Samuel C. Dike, said in his welcome address that the ceremony was not just a celebration but a testament to commitment, excellence, and a shared vision for a greener, safer, and more sustainable Nigeria.

He further explained that the gathering was designed to appreciate and celebrate exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to environmental advocacy, development, and progressive environmental governance, saying, their contributions continue to shape national conversations, influence responsible policies and inspire a new generation of environmental defenders.

He revealed that the inductees were thoroughly trained as “they submitted themselves to our rigorous training as Associate,Member, Chartered and Fellow Green Advocates of Nigeria.”

He said the association is today proud and confident to invest them with various categories of honours and titles, because they have been tried, tested, and proven worthy, having scaled through “our intensive sessions and scintillating lectures delivered by highly respected environmental experts, stressing that the inductees have been empowered to add AGAN, MGAN, CGAN and FGAN titles as suffix to their names.

He said the inductees were joining a distinguished community committed to advancing environmental law, policy and advocacy, and, therefore, urged Nigerians to renew their collective resolve to protect the environment, deepen their advocacy, and contribute meaningfully to the country’s sustainable development.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the association, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama(SAN), said the topic of the dinner lecture, “Sustainable Horizons: The Role of Artificial Intelligence In Environmental Protection,” captures the spirit of the rapidly evolving world, one where technological advancement and environmental stewardship must work hand in hand.

According to him, Artificial Intelligence presents unprecedented opportunities to strengthen regulation, enhance compliance, improve monitoring, and empower decision-making across all sectors that impact the environment.

Chief Gadzama noted that as an association at the forefront of environmental governance, AELN’s commitment to exploring this intersection could not be more timely or more essential, and commended the AELN’s leadership for sustaining the annual tradition of reflection, recognition and professional enrichment.

“Let us continue to champion a Nigeria where environmental protection is not merely a legal obligation but a shared national priority powered by knowledge, technology, and visionary leadership,” he pleaded. National President, Association of Environmental Lawyers of Nigeria(AELN), Prof Samuel Dike(3rd right), with Gospel musician, Mr Asu Ekiye(4th left); Managing Director, Oilserv Limited, Engr(Dr) Kenechukwu Kingsley Nwangwu(3rd left); and other FGAN Award recipients, during the 2025 Annual Dinner, Awards and Investiture ceremony of AELN in Port Harcourt.