Rivers Health Commissioner Kicks Off State’s First-Ever Joint Annual Review

…Urges Workers to Improve Data Collection

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has called on health workers to be more diligent in collecting and recording data to improve the state’s healthcare system.

Dr. Oreh made the appeal at the opening of the first-ever Rivers State Joint Annual Review Meeting in Port Harcourt, emphasizing the need for accurate data collection to track performance and inform decision-making.

The Honourable Commissioner noted that data collection had been a challenge in the past, making it difficult to assess performance across the healthcare system, but stressed that the meeting aimed to address these issues and strengthen data collection and record-keeping.

Dr. Oreh also assured that Rivers State was committed to building a high-performing, equitable, and resilient health system, capable of delivering universal health coverage and improved population health outcomes. The Joint Annual Review Meeting also featured an award ceremony, where retired Directors from the Ministry were honored for their service.