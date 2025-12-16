News

Rivers Health Commissioner Kicks Off State’s First-Ever Joint Annual Review

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 15 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

…Urges Workers to Improve Data Collection

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has called on health workers to be more diligent in collecting and recording data to improve the state’s healthcare system.

Dr. Oreh made the appeal at the opening of the first-ever Rivers State Joint Annual Review Meeting in Port Harcourt, emphasizing the need for accurate data collection to track performance and inform decision-making.

The Honourable Commissioner noted that data collection had been a challenge in the past, making it difficult to assess performance across the healthcare system, but stressed that the meeting aimed to address these issues and strengthen data collection and record-keeping.

Dr. Oreh also assured that Rivers State was committed to building a high-performing, equitable, and resilient health system, capable of delivering universal health coverage and improved population health outcomes. The Joint Annual Review Meeting also featured an award ceremony, where retired Directors from the Ministry were honored for their service.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 15 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

CACN Honours Amb. Nwikpo As He Urges Rivers  People To Enrol In RSCHPP

21 seconds ago

Esara Royal Fellowship End Of Year Thanksgiving Ends In Grand Style

3 minutes ago

NDDC Reiterates Commitment To Meaningful Youths’ Engagement

5 minutes ago

Local Energy Companies Applaud NCDMB Amid Call For Legislations To Boost Efforts

10 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button