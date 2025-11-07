Trump’s Threat Is Not Salvation: Nigerian–American Pleads For Diplomacy, Not Bombs

Nigerian–American dual citizen, David Nordee, has cautioned Nigerians against celebrating the recent threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to launch a military operation in Nigeria, warning that such an action would bring devastating consequences rather than protection.

Nordee, who spoke from New York, said he was deeply disturbed by the growing excitement among some Nigerians over Trump’s remarks that the U.S. could intervene militarily to “protect Christians” in Nigeria.

He urged both nations to avoid a repeat of the mistakes made in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Somalia.

“I see a lot of Nigerians celebrating the threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to launch military action in Nigeria, allegedly to protect Christians,” Nordee said.

“I want to make it clear that this is not the solution and it should not be celebrated.”

He emphasized that the safety and security of Nigerian citizens remain the responsibility of the Nigerian government, not foreign powers.

According to him, while the U.S. has the moral authority to call out human rights abuses and pressure the Nigerian government to act, military intervention is not the answer.

Nordee called on the U.S. government to adopt diplomatic and economic measures instead—similar to those applied in South Africa earlier in 2025.

He cited examples such as the freezing of foreign aid and the creation of refugee resettlement programs that offered sanctuary to South Africans affected by internal conflict.

“I would like to appeal to my United States government to use diplomacy in handling this situation to avoid further loss of innocent lives,” he stated.

“The same interventions used in South Africa should be considered for Nigerians.”

The dual citizen also used the opportunity to challenge the Nigerian government to live up to its responsibilities, insisting that corruption, impunity, and poor leadership have contributed to the insecurity and ethnic divisions currently plaguing the country.

“The Nigerian government must do right by its citizens and provide legitimate governance and accountability,” he said.

“Corruption and violence should not be tolerated by anyone. Protection for all citizens —whether Christian or Muslim —must be prioritized.” Nordee concluded his statement by reminding both governments that true peace cannot come through bombs or bullets, but through justice, equality, and responsible leadership.