Wike Blames Opposition For Fueling ‘Christian Genocide’ Narrative

By Jerry Needam

…Says Similar Tactics Was Used To Topple Jonathan In 2015

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused opposition elements of deliberately promoting the narrative of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria to discredit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and stir public outrage.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics on Monday night, Wike said the propaganda surrounding alleged persecution of Christians is “politics taken too far,” warning that it mirrors the tactics used against former President Goodluck Jonathan in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.

“Under Jonathan, people capitalized on these kinds of things to take over power. It’s very obvious that the opposition is fueling this Christian genocide narrative in Nigeria,” Wike declared.

The minister insisted that while insecurity remains a grave concern across the country, describing it as a coordinated genocide against Christians is false and divisive.

“Yes, people are being killed, and that is condemnable. But to say that there’s a deliberate policy of wiping out Christians is misleading,” he added.

Wike argued that security agencies under President Tinubu are responding decisively to acts of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping irrespective of religion or ethnicity, and cautioned that politicizing insecurity could undermine national unity.

“We must not allow politicians to weaponize religion again. Nigerians must be vigilant. We’ve seen this movie before, and the end result was disastrous,” he warned.

The minister also faulted foreign media reports and lobby groups for amplifying what he described as “orchestrated misinformation,” stressing that such exaggerations only serve the interests of those seeking to destabilize the country.

“There is no government policy targeting Christians. These are lies being spread to make the government look bad internationally. I challenge anyone to bring evidence,” he said.

Wike further appealed to religious leaders to preach peace and avoid statements that could inflame tensions, urging them to support efforts aimed at tackling insecurity collectively rather than along sectarian lines.

“What we need now is cooperation, not suspicion. This is the time for every Nigerian to come together — Christians, Muslims, and others — and fight insecurity as one people,” he said.

Political analysts view Wike’s remarks as part of the Federal Government’s growing pushback against reports of religious persecution and calls by foreign governments to sanction Nigeria over alleged human-rights violations. His comments also highlight the widening political divide ahead of 2027, as both the ruling party and opposition intensify their struggle to control the national narrative on insecurity, governance, and faith-based politics.