Deputy Gov, Odu Commends NNS Pathfinder

The Rivers State Government has commended the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder for partnering with the State Government in the quest to mitigate the Flood scourge.

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Nma Odu made this commendation during a visit to the Commander of NNS Pathfinder Commodore Cajethan Aniaku at the Naval Base in Rumuolumeni   in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 30th October, 2025.

Prof. Odu expressed gratitude to the Officers and Men of NNS Pathfinder for partnering with the State Government and the Flood Committee in terms of ensuring the security of   the relief items and for ensuring that they are preserved in a way that it would not be ruined or destroyed.

“If you did not provide a ware house at that time it could have been very difficult for us to find where to put the volume of these items that were procured”. Prof Odu stressed.

She thanked the Commander for the warm reception accorded to her.  The Commander NNS Pathfinder Commodore Cajethan Aniaku had earlier conducted the Deputy Governor around the ware house where she inspected the relief items.

