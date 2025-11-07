Trump Warns Nigeria Of “Guns-a-Blazing” Action Over Alleged Christian Killings

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Nigeria, saying the United States may “enter guns-a-blazing” if the West African nation continues to “allow the killing of Christians” by Islamic extremists.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” and claimed that radical Islamists were responsible for the “mass slaughter” of Christians in the country.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians,” Trump declared.

The statement, which has drawn widespread global attention, comes alongside reports that the United States has reclassified Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) — a designation reserved for nations accused of engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.

The classification could have far-reaching consequences, including sanctions, restrictions on military aid, and travel bans on government officials linked to human rights abuses.

In response, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected Trump’s claims and the new U.S. designation, describing them as inaccurate, unfair, and inconsistent with Nigeria’s democratic values and religious diversity.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” Tinubu said in a statement from the State House. “Our administration has maintained open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike, and continues to address security challenges affecting citizens across all faiths and regions.”

The President emphasized that the portrayal of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect the nation’s reality, noting that his government is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens irrespective of their faith.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it,” Tinubu added.

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, however, faulted both the Federal Government and the National Assembly for failing to act early to counter what he described as a growing “misconception” about religious persecution before the United States made its latest designation.

Ndume, who represents Borno Central, said he had previously raised motions in the Senate to draw attention to the issue but received no decisive response.

“I have alerted the government. Nigeria is a sovereign state. It isn’t about what the United States can do to us, but about the misconception and ripple effects of classifying us as a country of concern,” he said.

The senator urged the Federal Government to urgently engage seasoned diplomats and the American embassy to present Nigeria’s side of the story.

“Muslims have been killed too. The genocide isn’t against Christians but Nigerians generally,” Ndume stressed. “We should engage the U.S. government by presenting facts and figures, and ensure they understand the realities on the ground.”

He also called on the government to reach out to respected diplomats like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, and Babagana Kingibe to lead a dialogue with Washington to correct what he called “a dangerous narrative.”

In a related reaction, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, dismissed Trump’s claims as baseless and rooted in misinformation.

Sani said the U.S. president’s position was based on “outright falsehoods” spread by “anarchists and lackeys of neocolonialism” seeking to create division in Nigeria.

“The designation of Nigeria is founded on falsehoods and wholesale misinformation. Terrorists and bandits in Nigeria kill and kidnap their victims irrespective of their religious beliefs,” Sani stated.

He argued that the structure of Nigeria’s religious composition made it impossible for systematic persecution to occur. “Looking at the Muslim-Christian ratio in Nigeria, it’s technically impossible for one faith to persecute another. Nigeria is a Lion and Tiger situation, not a Lion and Zebra configuration,” he said.

Sani maintained that insecurity in Nigeria was not about religion but the broader collapse of security and governance structures in parts of the country.

“Trump was misinformed by anarchists who aim to benefit from the seeds of division and discontent,” he said. “This particular weapon raised against Nigeria shall not prosper.”

Nigeria was first listed as a “Country of Particular Concern” in December 2020 during Trump’s first term but was removed in November 2021 under the Biden administration following diplomatic engagements.

Analysts say the renewed classification and Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric could complicate U.S.-Nigeria relations at a time when the Tinubu administration is seeking closer security cooperation and international support to combat terrorism, banditry, and economic instability.

Despite the uproar, the Nigerian government has reiterated its commitment to working with the United States and other international partners to promote peace, tolerance, and religious harmony. “Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths,” Tinubu said. “Our administration is committed to deepening understanding and cooperation on the protection of communities of all faiths.”